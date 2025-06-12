‘That Outfit Wit Her Hip Out Is Crazy’: Bow Wow’s Teen Daughter Shai Moss Faces Criticism Over ‘Inappropriate’ Dress While Out with Dad as Fans Claim She ‘Too Grown’

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss, 38, was all smiles at the 2025 BET Awards on June 9, but his daughter’s clothing choice for the event had social media users raising their eyebrows.

“Mr. 106 & Park” was tapped to work as a red carpet correspondent for the evening before the awards ceremony kicked off. Shai Moss, 14, joined her father briefly outside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

When Bow Wow attempted to get Shai to cut to a commercial like her dad, the budding influencer fired back, “No, I’ll just do it how I would do it, because I’m the queen here.”

Rap star Bow Wow and his daughter, Shai Moss, faced criticism for the teenager’s BET Awards red carpet outfit. (Photo: @shadmoss/Instagram)

Bow Wow, dressed in a white button-up shirt and black pants, praised his daughter Shai’s red carpet look, calling her “beautiful.” The teen made a bold appearance at the star-studded event in an all-black outfit that stopped above her thighs and featured a cut-out detail near her left hip.

Some people online took issue with Shai’s outfit, including pearl clutchers who expressed their unsolicited disapproval of her award show attire by commenting on BET’s social media pages.

“Did dad see this whole outfit!?” an Instagram user wondered. A second person referred to Bow’s mother, Teresa Caldwell, by writing, “I know his mama had a fit when she saw that outfit.”

“Wrong outfit for a kid of 14 years old!” one faultfinder exclaimed. Likewise, another critical comment read, “This outfit [is too] damn grown.”

In a more mixed reaction, someone commented, “She [is] growing up to be a beautiful, intelligent young lady. But that outfit [with] her hip out is crazy.”

One woman advocated for Shai by stating, “Her outfit is cute. Y’all do too much entirely.”

Bow Wow shares Shai with his ex-girlfriend, dancer Joie Chavis, who gave birth to their daughter in April 2011. The “Like Mike” actor also has a son, Stone Moss, born in 2020, with model Olivia Sky.

Since Shai’s arrival, Bow Wow has repeatedly spotlighted his oldest child on the internet. He celebrated her 10th birthday by performing a karaoke version of his 2005 hit record “Like You” with the then-preteen in a video that went viral.

For her 14th birthday, the longtime “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast member recruited R&B singers Chris Brown and Ray J to sing “Happy Birthday” to Shai backstage at the 2025 Millennium Tour.

Bow Wow says he and Shai bond over hair and style. The proud dad credited his daughter as the inspiration for his KISS Colors and Care collab, noting she collects luxe durags in every color.

“She’s probably the main reason why I have half a box of durags now,” Bow Wow told BET in 2022. “Absolutely! When she wears them, she looks just like me when I was 13—especially when she has long box braids and braids straight to the back.”

Additionally, Bow Wow has touched on how fatherhood changed him as a person. The So So Def Recordings alum reflected on taking on the role of raising a daughter while speaking with Rolling Out in 2015.

“Having my daughter has helped me put a lot of things into perspective. I’m still who I am, though. You can look up a video today and still see me pouring champagne, Patron, or any vodka into people’s mouths in any club [around] the world,” Bow said.

He continued, “That’s how daddy gets the money to bring home to my daughter. But I’m more respectful now. Looking at my little girl, I really have tunnel vision. How could I ever let her down? She’s my best friend, and I’ve been waiting for her to finally get to this age [4 years old].”

Bow Wow not only interviewed guests on the red carpet at the 2025 BET Awards, but he performed as part of the all-star 106 & Park 25th Anniversary Celebration during the main show. The man also known as “Mr. 106 & Park” ran through his hit singles “Like You” and “Fresh Azimiz.”