‘He Have Officially Met His Match’: Faith Evans Responds to Stevie J Filing for Divorce

Faith Evans responded to her husband, Steven “Stevie J” Jordan, filing for a divorce during a recent interview with TMZ.

According to court documents released to the public, the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star filed for divorce after three years of marriage on Nov. 8, at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Days later, the couple was seen frolicking at the beach after Evans posted a video of the pair doing cartwheels in Malibu.

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 17: Faith Evans (L) and her husband Stevie J attend the 2018 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Things began to take another twist when an old recording of Evans and Jordan arguing resurfaced online. In the clip, the reality star accused Evans of having an affair. Despite the cheating allegation, no evidence regarding that situation has been made public. On Nov. 24, Jordan put a rest to the cheating bit by uploading an apology video to his wife and denying that Evans stepped out on their union.

During Evans’ virtual appearance on “TMZ Live” on Dec. 2, the “Love Like This” singer shared an update on the couple’s current relationship status. Evans, who also opened up about her elimination from “The Masked Singer,” where she was performing as The Skunk all season, told the outlet that the duo is doing just fine despite a hectic month.

She said, “Stevie’s cool, he’s in the kitchen right now waiting for me to finish. But I stopped discussing my personal life in the public back in the [1990s]… But he’s fine and I’m okay so it is what it is.”

As Evans’ response went viral, many claimed that Jordan had met his “match” when referencing the events that transpired during November between the couple. The reason behind this particular reaction from fans is because of Jordan’s past of publicly cheating on his ex Mimi Faust — with whom he shares a daughter — with Joseline Hernandez while they appeared on “Love and Hip Hop.”

“These millennials don’t know Faith like we do…. He have officially met his match. Y’all better go watch some YouTube.”

“Faith giving him his own medicine..I love it.”

“That’s right none of y’all crusty a– business. Stevie met his damn match.”

“She is his Karma in human form.”

In addition to the “match” remarks, other people pointed out how Evans appeared to be “media trained” when answering the interviewers’ questions regarding her marriage. One wrote, “She is definitely media trained.” Another said, “A hehehe that’s the Hollywood laugh and reply that’s right Faith! Don’t tell them nothing.”

A social media user claimed that other celebrities should take notes from Evans’ response when answering questions. That person stated, “A lot celebrities need to aspire to answer questions like this – GOOD JOB @therealfaithevans.”

