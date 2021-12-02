‘They Better Be from Waka’: Tammy Rivera’s Gift Post Had Fans Mentioning Star’s Alleged Estranged Husband Waka

Tammy Rivera set social media ablaze on Dec. 1 after revealing that she’d received flowers from an unidentified individual.

In an Instagram post, the reality star shared a bouquet of Venus et Fleur roses with the caption “made me smile.”

Tammy Rivera. Photo:@charliesangelll/Instagram

The price for a classic collection from the company can range from $44 to $1299. But the package that Rivera received was $399. The roses are so pricey because of the length of time they can survive.

In Venus et Fleur’s site, it states the roses “can last a year if customers follow the care guidelines.” In addition to her social media upload, Rivera took to Instagram story and expressed how happy she was to get “these roses.”

She said while sharing a photo of herself in bed, “Woke up looking a damn mess.. But so happy for these roses always wanted them!”

The 35-year-old added, “I hate flowers only because they die but love their beauty. Love these cause they last a whole year! Think I want some in each room in my house.”

Tammy Rivera shared that she received flowers from an undisclosed person, and a fan brought up her husband Waka. @charliesangelll/Instagram



As fans viewed Rivera’s first post, many marveled over how “beautiful” the roses were.

“You deserve it mama, they are beautiful.”

“Beautiful and well deserved.”

“They are beautiful.”

“My favorite color!!!! Simply beautiful!!!”

Among the “beautiful” remarks, a social media user brought up Rivera’s husband, Juaquin “Waka Flocka” Malphurs. They stated in her comment section how they hoped the roses were from the rapper. “They better be from Waka.”

Another person reiterated those sentiments by replying to that original statement, “I felt the same way. I love them together.”



Rivera and Mulphurs, who have been married since 2014, fueled separation rumors for months following the couple’s respective birthday posts to one another. In September, an unknown source who is allegedly close to the pair claimed to a blog site that the “Waka and Tammy” have quietly separated.



Despite the allegations, no explanation surrounding the alleged breakup was released to the public. Mulphurs later addressed the rumors while talking to Page Six during New York Fashion Week.



He told the publication on Sept. 9 while dodging their question regarding the separation rumors, “No habla Ingles. No comment. It’s beautiful, next question.”

Rivera and Mulphurs had split once before in 2016 after the rapper allegedly cheated.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘I Thought This Was Charlie’: Tammy Rivera’s Throwback Post Has Fans Confusing the Star with Her Teen Daughter

‘If Beyoncé and Jay-Z Can Make It Work…’: Tiffany Haddish and Common Have Reportedly Called It Quits, Fans Aren’t Buying Their Reason for the Breakup

‘Men Have to Heal Too’: Dr. Dre and Xzibit Share a Message About Their Divorce Drama



