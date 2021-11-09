‘Not Stebbie’: Stevie J Shocks Fans After He Reportedly Files for Divorce from Faith Evans

It’s over for Stevie J and Faith Evans‘ marriage.

It has been reported that the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star, born Steven Aaron Jordan, filed for divorce from Evans after just three years of marriage. According to TMZ, divorce documents were filed by Jordan on Monday, Nov. 8, at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Faith Evans and Stevie J (Photo: @hitmansteviej_1)

Evans and Jordan have known each other for years even before there was any romantic involvement between them. Their relationship goes back to at least the ’90s, which is when Evans was married to legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G. before his untimely death in 1997. Jordan who is a music producer was also close friends with Biggie — a reason his marriage to Evans over two decades later drew backlash from fans.

Despite their love being criticized by many, the two pressed on and tied the knot in 2018, in Las Vegas. A year into being Mr. and Mrs., there were rumors of the two having trouble in their marriage after they unfollowed each other on social media. There were even rumors of infidelity. They played down the rumors, but, in 2020, Evans was arrested for domestic violence.

TMZ reported that the arrest took place at 1 a.m. at Evans’ Los Angeles home, and that there were scratches on Stevie J’s face. The case was dropped about a month later, and the two seemed to have been going strong again.

Earlier this year, they even appeared on OWN’s “Behind Every Man,” in which Evans discussed the time she broke up with Stevie J because he was still involved with his infamous ex, Joseline Hernandez.

She said, “I wasn’t quite sure whether or not he was still involved with his ex, so when you told me you guys weren’t together, and then shortly thereafter, finding out that you still kind of were, I think that’s probably when I stepped away. Because I’m not a man stealer, a homewrecker.”

The “Love Like This” singer has been married twice before saying “I Do” to Stevie J. In 2013, he was rumored to have been married to Hernandez aka “The Puerto Rican Princess” for years, but he revealed in 2016 that it was all a publicity stunt.

Fans reacted to the news with mixed responses. “Not he the one filed,” quipped one fan. Someone else said, “I’m honestly surprised they lasted this long. All the best to them.”

Another wrote, “Not Stebbie,” which is how Hernandez used to pronounce his name, as a result of her accent.