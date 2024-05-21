Former reality star Tammy Rivera is continuing to stir up fans, leaving many of them wondering about the new man in her life.

Over the last month, the Nicaraguan and Black beauty Rivera has been posting on her Instagram page over the last two weeks pics of her dressed to the nines in denim and black.

In one post, dated May 11, Rivera is seen with a denim jacket hanging off her right shoulder, distressed knee jeans, a magenta-colored Birkin bag and clear heels. She went for ombré-brown curly hairstyle paired with Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

“The power of a praying woman does not depend on what she can do with her own hands, but in the mighty Hands of God,” the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star captioned the post.

‘Waka Crying at Night’: Fans Analyze Tammy Rivera’s Latest Pics for Clues to Her Mystery Man Following Feud with Waka Flocka’s New Girl (Pictured: @wakaflocka/Instagram; @charliesangelll/Instagram)

While a few of her fans actually cared about her cute look, others wanted to know who the man in the shadow is, hoping in her comments to snoop and pry.

“It’s her man’s shadow for me, love black love,” a comment read. Someone replied to that comment, saying, “I have never seen him yet but I am happy for her.”

Former “LHHATL” star Ariane Davis wrote, “That shadow and You!!”

Many of her 7.9 million followers debated on what the man’s race or ethnicity might be, while others mocked her estranged husband Waka Flocka for fumbling her as his wife. One person said, “I know waka is crying at night.”

A few others suggested Rivera was bitter from the separation, including one who wrote, “Tammy get on with your life and stop making cracks at Waka….. u knew how this man was when you married him…..”

“Sweetie get on with your life,” she clapped back at the fan, “and stop bringing up old sh-t that don’t apply to me or my post!”

In the most recent post, published a little over a week later on May 19, Rivera dressed in skin-tight denim cargo jeans and a matching black and white polka dot mid-riff cardigan and pocketbook.

Still, people are in the comments hoping to get a glimpse of the silhouette of her man zoomed in on the man who can visibly be seen in the reflection of the door.

“It’s me zooming in to see her fine ass man lol if that’s her man,” one person wrote. Focusing on her fashion style, another added, “Always on point with your outfits/ fashion style.”

Rivera has been very tight-lipped about her relationship since her separation from the “Grove St. Party” rapper. Although they are no longer together, she recently revealed that after two years of separation, they are still legally married — a point she made during a subliminal back and forth with Waka’s new girlfriend, Fashion Nova model and influencer Melanie Montalvo.

I like Tammy but I love this for waka 😍 https://t.co/2iUEgjcbJj — (suh-ray) (@x__sarai) January 11, 2024

Two months after Rivera’s daughter Charlie defended her stepdad’s new relationship, drama erupted between her mother and Waka’s new woman found itself on social media.

“No one can make me jealous over a seat I had first. You wouldn’t be sitting there if I didn’t get up,” Rivera posted in a meme in her Instagram Story.

Montalvo was quick to clap back, thinking the post was about her writing, “Being washed up and can’t let go of your past is type crazy,” in her Instagram Story. In another caption she posted, “This the one, cuz it’s giving jealous and bitter” and a laughing emoji.

The Instagram model would later delete the post and replace it with one that said, “I’ll do anything 4 u if I love u. That’s why I gotta watch who I love,” leaving people to think that Waka stepped into tell her to cut it out and take it down.

This is not the last time that the new girl has been checked over Rivera.

Afterward, Waka’s stepdaughter Charlie had words with Montalvo for talking slick on the ’gram.

At one point, Charlie defended their relationship, but when the girlfriend came for her mother, she attacked without hesitation.

“Just leaving this here cause females need to tread lightly fr. Never gave washed up ever,” she wrote in an Instagram caption, confirming her mother’s new relationship.

Charlie has yet to reveal her mother’s new man — which is more reason why fans are scrambling to figure out who the lucky guy is.