‘Beautiful’: Waka Flocka Had This to Say About Separation Rumors from His Wife Tammy Rivera

It’s been just a few days since fuel was added to the rumor fire that rapper Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are no longer together. Neither party has put the rumor to rest, which is just increasing their fans’ speculation.

The couple has rarely been shy about putting their relationship journey on display. Viewers have had a chance to see the two in their relationship on multiple seasons of shows like “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” “Growing Up Hip Hop” and their own reality TV show “Waka and Tammy.” But now they’ve both gone mute about their relationship.

Waka Flocka recently dodged a question about rumors he and his wife Tammy Rivera have separated. (Photo: @charliesangell/Instagram)

Last week Waka Flocka attended New York Fashion Week and was asked by Page Six if the separation rumors were true. Flocka dodged the question by responding, “No habla Ingles. No comment. It’s beautiful, next question.”

Speculations arose about the couple separating after Rivera’s May 31 Instagram post celebrating Flocka’s birthday. Many thought it lacked affection and instead sounded more like a birthday post to a friend. It said, “Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MF N-GGA!! Waka no matter where we go in life, What we do, Who we are with… YOUR BACK I WILL ALWAYS HAVE!! That’s on my soul! But you know that already 🤷🏽‍♀️❤️ I LOVE YOU!!!”

Flocka’s birthday post to Rivera two months later did not ease their fans’ concerns. Posting a photo of her, he wrote, “With the whole world ahead of you and I don’t see life slowing down no time soon Happy 35th luv ❤️ Be free Be Happy and live today to the fullest.”

Then the Neighborhood Talk, citing an unnamed source close to the couple, claimed that the two have quietly gone their separate ways. This is not the first time they have broken up, and Flocka, born Juaquin James Malphurs, and Rivera’s relationship hasn’t always been peaches and cream. In 2016, they split for about six months after Rivera had had enough of Flocka’s cheating.

Waka and Tammy met in 2011 in Miami and hit it off immediately. Three years later, they decided to tie the knot. The Atlanta native has been there to help Rivera raise her now 16-year-old daughter Charlie Williams, but the alleged former couple have no children of their own.