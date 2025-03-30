‘Wife Would Leave Him Right After’: Waka Flocka Sparks Debate After Claiming He’d Save His Wife Over His Child During Interview

Juaquin “Waka Flocka Flame” Malphurs, 38, set the internet on fire last week over his recent remarks about a hypothetical scenario.

The “No Hands” rapper was the latest guest on the “It’s Giving” podcast with Sarah Fontenot.

In a viral clip from the March 26 episode, the host asked Waka who he would save if his wife and young child were drowning in the ocean. Before she could finish the question, the sometimes controversial musician made his preference clear.

Rapper Waka Flocka says he would save his wife before his child in a tragic accident. (Photo: It’s Giving Podcast/YouTube Screenshot)

“My wife,” Waka quickly responded. After Fontenot followed up by asking for an explanation, he added, “That’s my wife. I loved my wife before I loved my child.”

He continued, “How the f— could I choose my child over something or someone that created you? Respectfully, I gotta make another one. I cannot make the same woman I love. It’s impossible.”

Waka’s hot take on the theoretical situation involving his spouse and his offspring garnered mixed reactions on social media.

A snippet of the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality show alum’s chat with Fontenot was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram account.

“If my husband saved me over our child, I would never forgive him. He BETTER save our child,” one woman proclaimed in the comment section.

A male commenter wrote, “I’m not saving my wife, respectfully, and knowing her, she wouldn’t want me to. I’m going to save our babies.”

“Men will always choose [their] woman, the woman will always choose her kids,” another comment read.

Similarly, someone stated, “Husbands will normally save their wife. This isn’t new. It’s only shocking to the unmarried folk.”

Yet another person joked, “Wife gon leave him right after.”

Waka Flocka is still legally married to his former girlfriend and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” co-star, Tammy Rivera. The two tied the knot back in May 2014 and he has played an active role as a stepfather to Tammy’s daughter, Charlie Rivera.

The couple also appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” in 2020 as their final attempt at reconciliation. Even after the separation in 2021, the Malphurs-Rivera family continued filming their WE series, “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka,” which premiered the following year.

Prior to their reality stints, Waka’s admitted infidelity caused him and Tammy to temporarily separate in 2016 before renewing their vows in 2019.

They officially called it quits by March 2022 after eight years of marriage. Their breakup played out on the third season of the “What The Flocka” series.

“I chose this life 14, 15 years ago, the whole relationship, when I chose to get in this arena of being a celebrity, so it is what it is. It’s definitely depressing with egg on your face, but when it’s like, for me, it just feels more comforting to say, ‘Man, I feel like I caused it,’” Waka said in a 2022 interview with HipHopDX.

He also explained, “That’s me being a bigger man. That’s not saying me, I’m the reason that we split. That’s not the reason. There’s no reason. That cheating stuff, that s— happened eight years ago. The reason we split is … there’s no reason, I’m telling you. You don’t even know. It was just a mutual feeling.”

Waka’s sitdown with “It’s Giving” also included him talking about other topics such as what it means to be a husband, having multiple wives at once, and if he is still friends with his ex.

“No, we just have a healthy relationship. I don’t think it’s a friendship after a relationship… It’s not healthy,” Waka expressed to Fontenot. He expounded by saying, “You’re still friends at the end of the day, but you learn levels of friends now.”