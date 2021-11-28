‘Men Have to Heal Too’: Dr. Dre and Xzibit Share a Message About Their Divorce Drama

Dr. Dre and Xzibit‘s have reached the “healing and moving forward” part of their divorce journeys and have the shirts to prove it.

The 47-year-old rapper and 56-year-old producer met up and appeared to bond over moving on from their respective failed marriages. In the photos shared by Xzibit, the former “Pimp My Ride” host is seen wearing an “N.W.A”-inspired t-shirt with the letters “N.W.D” on one side, short for “N***az Wit Divorces”, while Dre poses with him as he shows off the alternate “Straight Outta Marriage” side.

Dr. Dre (left) and Xzibit (right) are focused on the future while dealing with divorce drama. (Photo: @xzibit/Instagram)

“Man, we over here healing and moving forward.#NWD #NiggazWitDivorces 😳🤷🏽‍♂️🤣,” reads the caption of the post.

Xzibit’s ex-wife, Krista Joiner, filed for divorce from the “8 Mile” actor after six years of marriage and decades of dating. The Beats By Dre creator’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, filed for divorce in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences” following 24 years of marriage. Although Dr. Dre’s divorce has yet to be legally finalized, the producer was declared legally single by the court in June 2021 while battles over finances and assets continue.

Fans were tickled to see the friends and collaborators keeping their spirits up amid their divorce drama.

“Men have to heal too [laughing with tears emoji] [laughing with tears emoji] love it”

“they definitely were the problems [laughing with tears emoji] [cracking up with tears emoji]”

“How men host divorce parties”

(From left) An unidentified friend, Xzibit, and Dr. Dre. @xzibit/Instagram

Singer Keyshia Cole even chimed in, asking for a tee to be sent her way following the 2020 finalization of her divorce from Daniel Gibson. “Send mine, thanks in advance 🙌,” she requested.

Xzibit reps for “N.W.D.” @xzibit/Instagram

In true “moving forward” fashion, both Dr. Dre and Xzibit have been spotted with new boos while in the process of their divorces. The former has been romantically linked with reality TV star Apryl Jones, while the latter has shared images of himself and the mystery woman who has been keeping him “happy.”

