‘If Beyoncé and Jay-Z Can Make It Work…’: Tiffany Haddish and Common Have Reportedly Called It Quits, Fans Aren’t Buying Their Reason for the Breakup

Tiffany Haddish and Common reportedly have gone their separate ways and have their busy schedules to blame.

According to sources that spoke with People, the pair have now chosen to end their relationship because they’re too booked and busy. “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” relayed the source.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Common and Tiffany Hadish at The Apollo Theater on October 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The celebrity couple confirmed their relationship status in July 2020 but were rumored to be dating as early as April of that year. The “Girls Trip” star and the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist’s relationship began as a friendship following their work together on 2019’s “The Kitchen.” There were no sparks in the beginning because, according to Haddish, her “eyes were set on something else,” however, their connection evolved from friend zone to relationship territory after a successful virtual date courtesy of Bumble.

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in — knock on wood,” She told Steve-O during a July 2020 episode of his podcast “Steve-O’s Wild Ride.” “I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it … it’s like, way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

Common shared similar sentiments about his comedian counterpart. “She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man,” he said during an August 2020 “Live with Kelly and Ryan” appearance. “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life … I’m happy.”

Throughout the course of their relationship, Common and Tiffany gave fans glimpses into their sweet and supportive relationship. The “Night School” actress credited him with encouraging her throughout her fitness journey and giving her honest feedback when testing new jokes, and the “Glory” artist praised Haddish for helping him evolve into a better man all-around.

Neither Haddish nor Common have directly addressed the breakup rumors at the time of this article’s writing, however, fans have formed their own opinions on the matter.

“Im convinced it’s Common at this point.”

“That’s all them celebrities excuse we gone find out the real reason . N about another year.”

“People make time for who they want to make time for.”



“I never buy this reason for a breakup. If Beyonce and Jay Z can make it work, so can everyone else.”

