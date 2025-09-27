‘Listen Tammy … Come Back Home’: Waka Flocka Secures Future for Tammy Rivera’s Daughter with Surprise Gift as Fans Urge Them to Get Back Together

Waka Flocka Flame just showed that being a bonus dad is more than just a title when he gifted his daughter, Charlie, a grand gesture that has fans feeling nostalgic, hoping the former celebrity couple rekindles.

The Atlanta rapper made headlines after purchasing a place to call home for his ex-wife, Tammy Rivera‘s daughter — a completely paid off condo with no strings attached.

Waka and Charlie’s mother shared celebratory posts about the 20-year-old’s big milestone.

Waka Flocka Flame bought his bonus daughter Charlie her first condo outright, sparking fan pleas for him and ex-wife Tammy Rivera to reunite. (Photos: @charliesangelll/Instagram; @wakaflocka/Instagram)

Fans of “Love & Hip Hop” have watched Charlie grow up alongside her mother, and now she’s officially a homeowner without the weight of monthly mortgage payments.

Tammy couldn’t hold back her joy as she posted photos of Charlie proudly holding her closing key.

“Imagine the first time you move out on your own, you’re buying a condo PAID IN FULL!! Thanks to dad @wakaflocka and most importantly God! No mortgage shawty! I’m soo happy and proud of you lil mama! You deserve it all! You grown grown!” she wrote on Instagram.

Waka kept his own tribute short and heartfelt, sharing, “The realest way we going all the way thru der one of many my babygirl all grown up ProudDad.”

His words underscored how he has continued to step up for Charlie even after his separation from Tammy.

Fans quickly filled Tammy’s comments with praise, highlighting both Waka’s generosity and the strong co-parenting bond between him and Tammy.

“Ain’t nothing like having a father that stands on business when it comes to his daughter! I love this,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “The way they come together for Charlie is what it’s about! Love that.”

The moment also stirred nostalgia among supporters who remember when Waka and Tammy were still together. Their relationship lasted over a decade, including eight years of marriage, before confirming their split in 2022. Despite the breakup, both remain united in their commitment to raising Charlie.

That same year, the two came together as Waka gifted Charlie a Mercedes-Benz at her 17th birthday party on their hit family reality show “Waka and Tammy.” They appeared united during seasons one and two, though Tammy and Waka were estranged by season three.

The condo purchase also emphasizes how bonds created in blended families often outlast the relationships that forged them. Waka stepped into the role of Charlie’s father figure during his marriage to Tammy, and their connection has remained strong regardless of his romantic status.

Fans reading about the gift were quick to share compliment Waka as a “father figure.”

Others skipped the subtlety: “Tammy should come back home,” one fan said, while another urged, “Lissen Tammy … you and Waka need to just work it out. The love still there.”

Since moving on, Waka has been linked to Fashion Nova model Melanie Montalvo. The two often posted photos of their whimsical helicopter date and other outings online.

Meanwhile, Tammy tried to keep her new relationship mostly private until fans discovered who he was. A little over a month ago, she posted a picture of herself and her new man, known only as Kosher Oasis, kissing while celebrating their friends’ wedding on vacation.

But even with new partners in the mix, their focus on co-parenting hasn’t wavered.

Still, blended family dynamics haven’t been without friction. Earlier in 2024, Charlie publicly defended her mom after tensions surfaced involving Waka’s girlfriend. The moment exposed the complicated emotions that can come with divorce and restructuring family life.

Charlie has not been legally adopted by Waka, while her biological father, Tammy’s ex-husband Brian Williams, has been intermittently involved in her life. Waka, however, has been an active presence in her life since she was four.

Observers have consistently pointed out how Tammy has refused to disparage her ex-husband as a father for stepping up proudly. Charlie, for her part, has shown maturity while navigating her parents’ breakup and the public’s constant curiosity.

Adding to the drama, her parents’ divorce is still pending. Waka, who filed for the split from Tammy, requested a sealed “confidentiality order” to keep both sides from speaking publicly. The detail resurfaced in 2024 during an online exchange between Tammy and Waka’s then-girlfriend, fueling even more fan speculation about a possible reconciliation.

For now, though, the condo represents something much more grounded than speculation: a young woman’s first steps into adulthood, backed by the unwavering support of both her mother and bonus dad.