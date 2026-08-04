‘Seriously?’: Trump Swaps Chairs in the Oval Office, and One Curious Detail Has Everyone Zooming In

Donald Trump is a master of turning the mundane into a spectacle, and the White House staff keeps inviting the media to witness every second.

Trump, 80, does not hide his boredom when he is not ranting and posting bizarre AI photos.

Not even an hour of presidential duties, like hosting Cabinet members, military wives, and reporters in the Oval Office, can keep him energized.

President Donald Trump was caught during one of his usual Oval Office naps on camera. (Photo by Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images)

The Republican thinks of himself as a great commander in chief — but he keeps missing moments of his second term.

Trump’s zoning out and long blinks have become as synonymous with Trump as his orange-ish hue and wispy combover.

‘Oh My God’: Trump Zones Out While Standing Up, Then a Woman Says His Name and His Jarring Comeback Has Viewers Freaking Out

Trump quietly debuted a new chair behind the Resolute Desk during his latest Oval Office appearance, and eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice the change.

The deep burgundy chair replaced the black, high-backed chair he had previously used, one that could visibly rock back and forth.

The new seat resembles a more traditional executive office chair, and its different size and appearance immediately fueled online chatter as viewers compared it to the one it replaced.

Instead of paying attention to the briefing, some viewers zeroed in on the chair. One person quipped, “He just wanted to show off his new chair, and that Oval Office looks so tacky,” while another joked, “He needs a bigger chair.”

But as the meeting continued, the conversation shifted away from the furniture. Instead, many viewers focused on a different detail, Trump’s heavy-eyed appearance, with social media filling with commentary about his demeanor rather than the major announcement

Seated behind the Resolute Desk and flanked by women, Trump again struggled.

Trump unveiled the President’s Military Spouse Commission, reigniting scrutiny over his relationship with the military community.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was present, as well as his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, who will chair the commission.

Trump started out reading the script on his desk. His voice was gravelly and fatigued, and his eyes puffy.

Four minutes in, he shifted the spotlight to Jennifer. She sang his praises for being a “champion for the military.”

Trump started out staring down at his desk, his body leaning forward in his chair, his head sometimes nodding in acknowledgment.

The longer Jennifer spoke, the more fatigued Trump became. He moved paper around, grabbed a pen, looked around the room, but labored to find his second wind.

“Trump appears to be struggling to keep his eyes open during his afternoon event,” read a tweet about Trump’s battle to stay awake. It also looped the moment he leaned back in his chair, a hallmark shift before the eventual closure of his eyes.

People have watched Trump fall asleep time and time again over the past 18 months. Several folks noticed when he shut down during Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral.

White House spokesman David Ingle claimed Trump “was reflecting on the loss of his dear friend Lindsey Graham, for whom he had just delivered a beautiful eulogy,” adding that “anyone suggesting otherwise is a depraved moron.”

While the leader of the free world dozes off in front of her… https://t.co/eJ0jZljlkV — GG (@BLMGGII) August 3, 2026

However, he had another nap episode during an orchestrated Cabinet meeting at Camp David intended to debunk health concerns.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously denied the president has been sleeping on the job. She claims his closed eyes, slumped body, and droopy mouth were part of him “listening attentively.”

A critic snapped, “It’s the waking up part that’s the problem.” A third person stated, “Maybe if he wasn’t up all night s–t posting like a deranged clown he’d be more well rested?”

The denunciation worsened when Hegseth’s wife became the target. “Why is Pete Hegseth’s wife there?” and “Whiskey Pete trying to keep his wife off his back!” read two reactions.

Someone else noticed that Jennifer ignored Trump’s drowsiness. They commented, “While the leader of the free world dozes off in front of her,” when a photo showed her talking while Trump rested.

Trump had an even stranger encounter with another woman during the Oval Office, in a desperate moment to chase praise.

One viewer remarked, “He’s getting more and more creepy and weird. He’s losing whatever filter he has and it’s going to get worse.”