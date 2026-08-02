‘Did He Really Post This?’: Trump Goes Off the Deep End, Unloads Nearly 40 Unhinged Posts After a Brutal Setback—and His Own Team Was Just the Beginning

President Donald Trump is determined to control the narrative surrounding his age, health, and public image.

The president tells the public not to believe what they see, then uses social media to amplify his larger-than-life image.

After facing another setback, Trump retreated to social media for another bizarre posting spree that continued on for hours.

Donald Trump’s latest AI fantasy posts have critics wondering whether the president is trying to project the youthful image his increasingly scrutinized public appearances no longer do. (Photo by Nathan Howard – Pool/ Getty Images)

Trump spent much of Saturday, Aug. 1, on Truth Social after the Justice Department moved to dismiss the case over his Reflecting Pool project.

He unloaded in nearly 40 posts in just a few hours, including AI-generated images of fictional scenes and imagined scenarios.

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Around 9 a.m. Trump began targeting his own before sharing idealized images of himself as a seemingly ageless icon and a religious figure.

“I disagree with Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, on the Reflecting Pool. I don’t know what she was thinking,” he wrote on Truth Social. He followed with a distorted video he claimed showed someone using a box cutter or knife.

Among the most talked-about images was an AI-generated portrait depicting the former reality star dressed as Elvis Presley.

The image showed him in a white, rhinestone-covered jumpsuit echoing Elvis’s Vegas shows, open chest and all.

He offered no caption, leaving followers and critics to guess why he’d cast himself as one of America’s most iconic entertainers.

Another image appeared, pairing Trump today with a photo from his military school days over 60 years ago. It was captioned, “Same Guy. Even more energy now!” and reinforced the message that he’s just as fit as he was as a teen.

“Just LOOK at the adoring gaze he’s giving himself in this one. His narcissism in one image,” wrote one social media user.

There’s another AI image of him looking 40 years younger in a GQ suit and with a firmly stacked body. The text on this video declares, “President Trump ages in reverse.”

Trump also reposted a DNA-themed graphic crediting his genetics after he was caught blasting his team over White House renovations.

“President Trump says he’s “fixing our wonderful White House, just like he is fixing our Country!” read the post. “It’s in his DNA.”

Perhaps the most striking image showed Trump kissing a cross-bearing Jesus. The AI-generated artwork portrayed the president embracing the religious symbol in a dramatic display of devotion.

New media post from Donald J. Trump



( TS: Aug 1 2026, 2:02 PM ET )​​​​​​​​‍‌​​​‌‌​​‍‌‍‍‍‍​‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‌‌‌​‍​​‌‍​‌ pic.twitter.com/aXojDrUYtZ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 1, 2026

Trump’s uploads went on for hours and came with no explanation, leaving supporters to read into its symbolism. Meanwhile, critics questioned why he keeps posting so many elaborate AI-generated images.

The father of five, who has previously suggested he belongs on Mount Rushmore, continued building that larger-than-life online persona.

Additional posts touched on current events. But the overwhelming impression was that of a carefully curated online persona emphasizing strength, youthfulness, and larger-than-life symbolism.

Social media users quickly weighed in.

“The President of the United States is again posting AI memes on his social media platform. This is how he is choosing to spend his Saturday. Totally normal behavior for a world leader,” one person wrote

“Demented lunatic,” another added. Another wrote, “What is he saying with the double image? Elvis impersonator ? I already know Elvis is still alive. Or is this about something else.”

“Did Donald Trump really post this on his Truth Social cause what the hell,” wondered one person after viewing other images.

The carefully curated images also arrive as questions about the president’s physical appearance continue to mount.

Trump’s latest health report omitted finasteride, the hair-loss medication former White House physicians said he had taken for years. That omission fueled fresh speculation as critics pointed to his thinner, grayer hair, swollen face, bruised hands, and cracking voice.

The White House continues to describe the 80-year-old president as being in “excellent physical health.” Meanwhile, the optics suggest otherwise, leaving critics to question the president’s appearance and health.

Bioethics experts questioned what else the report omitted, adding another layer to Trump’s increasingly image-conscious online presence.

This also comes as Trump’s family tech company launched a new paid data service the same day as his posting spree — offering faster, licensed access to Truth Social posts from the president and other top accounts.

Trump Media and Technology Group’s new API is designed to give “a direct, licensed, real-time feed of the platform’s most market-moving Truths,” according to CNBC— a way to profit off the fury few could have imagined.