‘Wait Til Trump Gets Wind of This’: Trump Portrait Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons as Fans Pick the Perfect Spot in the White House to Hang It —And He Just Might Lose It

A creative artist has MAGA in an uproar over her a new portrait of President Donald Trump.

The portrait has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Critics have praised the artist as a genius, but it’s the unconventional details that continue to shock viewers.

Typically, Trump loves when people bottle his image and likeness into an oversized statue or painting or tribute. But he likely won’t like the material and supplies used for this one.

Critics of President Donald Trump predict he will lose after seeing the latest tribut to his likeness in a portait. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump has rarely shied away from larger-than-life tributes to his image, whether in the form of statues, paintings or murals celebrating his presidency. But this portrait is unlikely to earn a place among them.

Its eye-catching medium turned the artwork into an instant talking point and left critics convinced the artist had delivered one of the most biting portrayals of the president yet.

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Wendy Chartrand thought she did something grand and special when she sold a painting for $1,800 on its first day of sale.

For the alluring piece, ultimately titled “The Don of Dung,” she used supplies from her backyard, literally.

Chartrand used a new tool that was easy to find but required her to wear a mask or work outdoors.

Trump portrait painted with shit sells for $1800 in Canada.



A portrait of Trump made partly with actual horse manure has sold for $1,800 at the Sooke Fine Arts Show.



Artist Wendy Chartrand calls it “Don of Dung”.



EPIC! pic.twitter.com/DHCMrhEG0z — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 1, 2026

She told CTV News she thought horse manure “seemed appropriate” for the Trump painting.

McMillan has no shortage of raw material, especially living on a property with horses. To create the mixture for the portrait, she first watered down the manure, mashed and strained it into a watercolor-like paint.

She later sealed the finished piece with lacquer to eliminate the odor and prevent smudging.

“I think that sometimes Canadians get tired of all the goings-on south of the border there, with their government,” she told the Canadian outlet.

“It gets a bit frustrating, and this was kind of my way of expressing my feelings,” she continued.

The portrait was accepted into the Sooke Fine Arts Show. Their society’s board praised it as a bold reflection of the social and political climate.

“Wait until Donald gets wind of that he will start his 51st state nonsense again,” said a Yahoo reader. Another went harsher, adding, “Don of Dung …..wait til someone posts this on Trump’s Truth Social account!”

Critics called the portrait “the perfect depiction” of the president for capturing his essence better than any traditional portrait could.

“Did Trump buy it!?” a third person wondered. Someone else asked, “Can we put it in the White House?”

One person suggested replacing the painting depicting his 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, with this one in the Grand Foyer.

Now THAT dung should be hung in The White House! 😆 pic.twitter.com/C0JHUxd2uy — Lorenzo Gatto (@LorenzoGat38) August 1, 2026

A portrait of former President Barack Obama previously hung in the Grand Foyer.

All the while, Trump’s MAGA supporters went after Chartrand, calling the painting horrible for someone obsessed with Trump. “Watching MAGAts loose their ‘s—t” about this,” said one X user.

But she doesn’t care about the backlash or vitriol, as she believes everyone needs something to laugh at.

“You can’t do anything about it often, so you might as well laugh,” Chartrand stated at the show’s opening.

She now hopes to find a buyer, and supporters hope it will be before Trump gets wind of the painting.



