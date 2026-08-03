‘You Can’t Make This Up’: Sparks Fly Over Ivanka Trump’s Vacation Slideshow as Eagle-Eyed Fans Call Out Unbelievably ‘Tone-Deaf’ Moment

Ivanka Trump has a way of making the “last bits of summer” appear unattainable, but that has not deterred her from sharing snapshots of her lavish life.

The entrepreneur, 44, seldom obliges interview requests, leaving room for people to craft their own narratives about her public appearances and to fill in the blanks of her social media captions.

Her most recent upload reignited a discourse that not even limited comments can quiet.

Ivanka Trump shared a collage of new family photos including her husband, Jared Kushner, that sparked a firestorm online. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Ivanka compiled a carousel of images revealing intimate family moments, scenic shots from destinations abroad, and musings like photos of books and sunflowers.

The picturesque memories left fans swooning over Ivanka, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three kids, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

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“Such a beautiful couple and a lovely family,” an Instagram follower wrote.

Ivanka’s numerous ensembles — a silk dress, yellow workout attire, a floral midi dress with side cutouts, a green-and-white polka dot minidress, a tan dress paired with brown leather boots, and a scrappy bikini top — drew praise for her fashion sense.

The curated look into her life was also criticized by those angered by the Kushners’ globetrotting and days at sea onboard a private yacht.

Their takeaway was largely that Donald Trump’s daughter seemed unbothered by the plight of others surviving her father’s fraught economy.

At first, their expressions of frustration were about Ivanka’s appearance.

“Ivanka, you’ve aged considerably. Sorry!” said one triggered onlooker. A user responded, “She’s trying that’s for sure,” including syringe emojis.

The suggestion that Ivanka has been erasing subtle signs of aging with cosmetic injectables that have circulated since her early 20s. Speculators whisper that a nose job, Botox, and breast augmentation have altered Ivanka’s look.

She has not publicly addressed the rumors. In her defense, a fan stated, “They both look like they’re in their 20s. An ageless, beautiful couple.”

Another person drew comparisons between the Trump women.

The gang-up quickly diverted from beauty, or lack thereof, to the shameless showcase of wealth. Those reactions include:

“I spy them on their yacht looking for more islands to buy and hope they got their cake and ate it too,” said one person.

Another said, “Wonder how it feels to be able to buy absolutely anything your Heart Desires. You are very very Lucky. Except…..you have that father.”

A third person called Ivanka and her family, “The worst, out of touch people alive.”

“Maybe the most ironic thing I’ve EVER seen is a Trump owning a coffee cup that says “BE KIND”. You can’t make this stuff up,” wrote another person.

“American citizens are barely getting by… healthcare would be nice atleast… but no, seriously, enjoy your guys vacation.”

Ivanka and Jared are developing plans to transform Albania’s Sazan Island into a luxury resort.

The business venture sparked outrage among critics, who blasted the couple for using Trump’s presidency to enrich their lives.

Jared is a diplomatic special envoy for Trump and a private-sector investor.

Other IG users glared at Ivanka’s photo of a cappuccino in a white mug with “Be Kind” painted on it. A detractor lashed out to say, “You either have a lot of gall or are living in a delusional fantasy world to post a ‘Be Kind’ mug. No one believes that for a minute.”

Another person quipped, “She’s gaslighting us all with the ‘Be Kind’ mug.”

Recurring arguments debate Ivanka’s moral compass despite her attempts to distance her family from Trump.

The president’s mounting turmoil is believed to be the reason Ivanka seldom posts photos of her father and has limited their pubic appearances to events like the World Cup Final, the UFC 250 fight, and the 2026 State of the Union.