‘Looks Half Asleep’: Karoline Leavitt Accused of Gaslighting the Public with Trump Photo That Exposed the Very Thing She Was Trying to Downplay

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rolled out a polished message meant to show everything was under control, but one image quickly turned that effort into a problem she couldn’t talk her way out of.

As the photo spread, viewers didn’t just glance — they zoomed in, paused, and started calling out a detail that clashed hard with the false narrative she was pushing.

The more people looked, the worse it seemed, with some openly mocking the disconnect and others accusing her of trying to pass off something that didn’t line up with what was right in front of them. Now, instead of reinforcing confidence, that single image has flipped the moment on its head, leaving Leavitt on the defensive and the internet picking apart every inch of it.

Karoline Leavitt tried to project strength from Trump’s administration, but a single photo detail quickly turned the president into another internet punchline. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

‘Sweet Jesus’: Trump’s New Look In Photos with Karoline Leavitt Has the Internet Scrambling After Spotting Something ‘Greasy’ They Can’t Ignore

Yet Leavitt’s assignment remains the same: make President Donald Trump look good and keep the executive looking stronger. Then there are the times she tries to project power — only for the audience to see something entirely different.

That tension surfaced again after the 28-year-old caught wind of the American Spectacle article, “The Age of Trump … Trump: A Real Commander-in-Chief: Two pilots rescued from Iran,” that began circulating widely.

The black-and-white featured image was meant to show authority and command, the kind of visual shorthand that signals leadership without a single word, and it racked up over 11,000 likes and over 5,500 comments. It shows Trump seated between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a March 26 cabinet meeting.

Once social media users zoomed in, many believed they noticed something unexpected — the president’s eyes appearing slightly closed — turning what was supposed to be a moment of strength into a conversation about perception.

Is he sleeping again in that picture? 🧐 — Eugene (@ScienceDJX) April 7, 2026

One person asked on X, “Is he sleeping again in that picture?”

Another wrote, “Always catching a little nap between insane s—t.”

A third observer pressed the point further, saying, “Are you sure Carolyn? Are you saying this because he is sitting upright and is not falling asleep? Dear Leader needs his afternoon nap. All other previous Presidents did NOT take naps during the day.”

Others chimed in with their own takes, including, “A real sleeper in meetings,” and a final comment that reflected the concern some viewers expressed: “He looking a tad insane lately. Might want to ease up on the gaslighting.”

One person told Leavitt directly, “And we know you’ve been forced to post this!” Another offered, “BTW…All these BW photos make Trump look really old – like crypt-keeper old – y’all should work on making him appear younger and more full of life – just a suggestion.

For Leavitt, the backlash was not just about a photograph; it was about what it says.

Another piled on, “Trump looks half asleep. This is Karolyin Leavitt’s favorite picture. GOBBLE GOBBLE … got turkey neck,” sharing a recently destroyed photo of Leavitt.

She recently had the White House pull an image of her and her 1-year-old son in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. They posed during a Thanksgiving-themed media event in November 2025 with the annual presidential turkey: Gobble, the same turkey whom Trump made bizarre noises at that same day at a separate White House event.

Trump looks half asleep. This is Karolyin Leavitt’s favorite picture. GOBBLE GOBBLE FAT BITCH. You bitch got turkey neck. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Yv7Hf5sl9R — Sativa420 (@SativaSmokin420) April 7, 2026

But for Trump, the larger debate was over why he keeps resting his eyes when he should be staying alert and focused on various challenges.

In the past, Leavitt has pushed back on the narrative that Trump is as sleepy and tired as his predecessor.

When asked about the March 2025 meeting during a briefing, Leavitt insisted that Trump had been “listening attentively and running the entire three-hour marathon Cabinet meeting.” Though viral images of the 79-year-old sleeping during tense conversations make him appear disengaged and sleepy, hence nicknames like “Nodfather” and “Dozzy Don.”

Still, Leavitt remains a loyal champion for the president, despite his most outrageous actions; she stands by her boss … or a few steps behind.

According to the press secretary, he is the most authentic politician the world has met. Social media will add that he is also the one most likely to fall asleep during a conversation.

It all comes with the territory. Leavitt set out to make the president look big and powerful. Still, once the internet leaned in for a closer look, the narrative quickly shifted — proving that in the age of screenshots and gotchas, even the smallest moment can backfire in the biggest way.