‘This Is all Bull…’: Trump Tries to Sell Himself as the Tough Guy Who Finally Snapped on a World Leader, But One Detail Has Everyone Rolling Their Eyes

President Donald Trump is now confirming reports that he exploded at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a heated phone call, but not everyone is convinced the confrontation was as dramatic or consequential as the White House wants people to believe.

In a new interview with the New York Post‘s Miranda Devine, Trump acknowledged that he called Netanyahu “f–king crazy” during a Monday conversation over Israel’s escalating military operations in Lebanon.

U.S. President Donald Trump makes a false claim about the size of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Photo credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

“I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon,” Trump said, confirming the profanity-laced exchange that Axios first reported earlier this week.

Trump’s comments mark the first time he has publicly verified the substance of a report that many supporters initially dismissed as fabricated.

The president claimed he was frustrated that Israeli military actions risked derailing ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, which are aimed at ending the regional conflict and preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

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Despite confirming the outburst, Trump quickly attempted to downplay any suggestion of a serious rift.

“We’ve worked very well together. I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him,” Trump said. “I’m a wartime president. He’s a wartime prime minister.”

Trump on Axios report that he told Netanyahu "you're f*cking crazy":



I did. I always get angry.



I was a little bit perturbed at him, constantly fighting with Lebanon….



You know, at some point I said we're going to stop this. pic.twitter.com/4c6Tpo1GkZ — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 3, 2026

The comments have fueled debate online, with critics arguing that Trump’s own description of events undercuts claims that he forcefully confronted Netanyahu.

Axios previously reported that Trump berated the Israeli leader, allegedly demanding that he scale back military operations that threatened to collapse delicate negotiations with Iran. According to the report, Trump accused Netanyahu of acting recklessly and ultimately pressured him to back away from plans for additional strikes.

Trump Confirms the Outburst Critics Called Fake

But skeptics note that Trump’s latest remarks focused less on confrontation and more on defending his relationship with the Israeli prime minister.

“Oh, the tangled web we weave!” one commenter wrote. “Trump and his cohorts are unwavering champions of Israel, dancing to the tune of Israel’s every whim. The rest? Just a grand spectacle of political dramatization!”

For some observers, the interview raised a familiar question: If Trump truly delivered the political equivalent of a dressing-down, why did he spend much of the conversation emphasizing how much he likes Netanyahu and how well they work together?

Others suggested the public confirmation was intended to bolster Trump’s image as an independent broker willing to challenge allies when necessary, even as critics argue his administration has remained firmly aligned with Israel throughout the conflict.

Some commenters argued the account conflicted with their view of Trump’s relationship with Israel.

“Of all the things in history that never happened, this never happened the most.”

Another added: “I’ll take things that never happened for a 1000 Alex.”

Others argued the story was part of a broader effort to reshape public perceptions about the administration.

“Btw this is all bullsh-t. They know disapproval rating is high so they float these type of reports to make you think something will change. Spoiler alert: it won’t.”

The controversy comes at a sensitive moment as negotiators continue working toward a potential agreement with Iran. Trump insisted the talks are “rapidly evolving” and predicted a deal could come together “fairly quickly,” despite repeated setbacks and escalating tensions across the region.

While Trump confirmed the profanity, the political fight now appears to be shifting from whether the call happened to whether it actually represented the major showdown some administration allies have portrayed it to be. For many critics, Trump’s insistence that he and Netanyahu still “work very well together” only deepened their skepticism.