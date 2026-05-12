‘Trump’s Face Drooping’: Trump’s Mid-Briefing Struggle Sparks Frenzy After Nobody Around Him Stepped In to Help

Donald Trump has spent years branding himself as the energetic counter to “Sleepy Joe” Biden.

Thought lately, social media users say the cameras keep catching a very different reality.

The former reality star-turned politician has built an entire movement around false perceptions of his strength, dominance, and relentless machismo.

He’s even gone as far as altering statues of himself to look smaller than he is.

Trump keeps nodding off in public, and nobody around him seems to care. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

The latest moment that cracked his carefully crafted image unfolded during a White House briefing focused on maternal health and support for motherhood.

The 79-year-old president sat behind the Resolute Desk, surrounded by six women and several members of his Cabinet.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Oz were both in attendance to speak to the press about the latest health crisis.

While someone was speaking, Trump opened and closed his eyes before he jerked himself awake upon realizing cameras were watching.

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What made the clip spread so quickly wasn’t just the apparent nodding off. It was the silence around it.

Not one staffer interrupted as the meeting carried on, like nothing strange was happening. Dr. Oz entertained a side conversation and looked past Trump when the president’s head nod and forward lean returned moments later.

Trump was seen twisting his mouth and leaning back in his chair.

He awkwardly glanced around the room, hoping no one caught it.

The president’s head nod and forward lean returned within minutes when another man spoke up about the healthcare crisis.

He twisted up his mouth and sat back in his chair, then oddly looked around like no one saw him.

“Well, thank you very much, doctor,” said Trump when he popped up. “It’s great to know. It’s been really successful under this administration.” His eyes gave out again as Kennedy spoke about trust funds.

One Threads observer said, “Look at him he just sits there like a just a decrepit old man and they’re standing behind him yapping away blah blah blah blah blah!!! oh my God, I can hardly wait till that man is gone.”

Another screamed, “Dr. Oz: look, he’s sleeping again.”

Others turned the moment into a broader conversation about Trump’s age and stamina.

“Maybe he should wear pajamas to his Oval Office meetings like children do for the drive home from an evening party,” joked one person. Another said, “Was he in such a quick deep sleep that he drooled? That causes one to jerk awake in a hurry!!”

“Is there a zapper under his chair they push to make sure he stays somewhat awake?” one person joked.

Two people noted that “Trump’s face drooping was especially noticeable today,” and “That was an awfully long “blink.” And what’s with the twisted mouth? Was he practising his Elvis act?

Comedian Kathy Griffin posted the clip.

Griffin has been a long-time critic of the 45th and 47th president.

Griffin previously went viral for sharing another Trump image of his head removed from his body.

Trump’s latest meeting comes as viewers have increasingly zeroed in on what they describe as Trump’s public “zone out” moments.

Earlier this month, Trump hosted a Small Business Summit at the White House. He stood beside SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler while she praised entrepreneurs as “America’s backbone.”

Cameras caught Trump standing stiffly as his eyes closed before suddenly snapping alert after a woman called out, “Mr. President.”

That clip sparked more commentary, with viewers saying his reaction felt “jarring” because he appeared disconnected one second and instantly animated the next.

The scrutiny has only intensified because Trump spent years mocking former President Joe Biden with the nickname “Sleepy Joe,” repeatedly questioning Biden’s stamina, sharpness, and fitness for office.

Ironically, Trump recently reignited that comparison himself after sharing a bizarre animated social media image portraying Biden asleep at the Resolute Desk in pajamas.

Biden stood alongside former President Barack Obama, his son Hunter Biden, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The photo featured melting ice cream and an autopen sign and a conspiracy-themed props.

Trump labeled it a “highly accurate depiction” of Biden’s administration while boasting, “WE’RE BACK!!!”

Critics quickly flipped the post on Trump by reposting clips of him looking half-asleep during meetings, rallies, and briefings. Others swapped Biden out for Trump in parody edits.

Updated for 2026 pic.twitter.com/BeEI1MH3AA — George Ryan (@NoTaBoT8700) May 7, 2026

The joke then became about the president being stuck inside the same sleepy memes he once used against Biden. The internet quickly connected the jokes to Trump’s recent appearances, with many saying this is becoming a recurring problem.

Still, the conversation refused to die down, and this isn’t the first time viewers have noticed Trump looking visibly tired.

Back in late 2025, social media dubbed him “Dozy Don” and “The Nodfather” after clips showed him struggling to stay alert during meetings and speeches. For supporters, the clips are overblown political attacks meant to distract from policy. For critics, there are moments Trump can’t spin away because the footage speaks for itself.