‘The Body Isn’t Even Cold Yet’: Trump Pulls a Stunning Power Move, Plays Hardball When Pressed — By the Next Day the Big Reveal Triggers a Full-Blown Firestorm

The phone rang at the White House early Saturday evening. President Donald Trump claimed Sen. Lindsey Graham’s voice on the other end sounded tired but steady after a long flight back from Ukraine. Graham, he said, spoke enthusiastically about the Save America Act and still sounded like a man with plans for tomorrow.

Trump hung up expecting to see him soon. Hours later, he learned Graham was gone.

The suddenness of the senator’s death reverberated far beyond Washington, where fellow lawmakers and political observers were struggling to make sense of the loss. Graham, one of the most influential Republicans on Capitol Hill and one of Trump’s closest political allies, was 71.

President Donald Trump gestures as US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) addresses the crowd during a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 28, 2023. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

On Sunday, Trump recounted their final conversation in an interview with “Meet the Press,” where the president emphasized that Graham’s last words were fixated on advancing his controversial voting reforms that have repeatedly failed to clear the U.S. Senate.

“He actually said he was tired, but he wanted the best for the Save America Act,” Trump told moderator Kristen Welker. “I said, well, we’re going to get it done, Lindsey.”

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At one point, the president shifted to praising Graham’s political legacy, particularly his passionate defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his contentious 2018 confirmation hearings.

But it was Trump’s repeated references to the SAVE America Act that drew the most attention, as he insisted it was the centerpiece of their final conversation.

“He was so intense. I mean, he literally called me about the Save America Act,” Trump claimed. “Think of it. He’s traveling for many, many hours. That’s a long flight. That’s a long trip that he calls me about Save America Act. He took, we were going to get it passed. yeah, this is a big, um, this is a big blow to the Save America Act. Let me tell you.”

The interview then turned to the question of who might replace Graham in the Senate. Although Trump declined then to name a preferred successor, he confirmed he already has someone in mind.

“I have somebody that I think would be great, but I don’t want to say it now,” Trump said. “Because it just, you know, it’s too soon with Lindsey. I don’t want to even talk about anybody, but I do have somebody that I think is really good.” He added, “I’m not going to tell you.”

Trump went on for several more minutes touting his relationship with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster who he called a “good friend of mine.”

What Trump didn’t reveal at the time was his call to McMaster to make a move on his pick to replace Graham.

The president’s comments to Welker triggered a tidal wave of skepticism and anger among critics even before his choice was revealed Monday morning to be Graham’s sister Darline Graham Nordone.

Someone pointed out that, “Trump doesn’t get to choose senate replacements.”

Another user wrote, “This crazy man can’t even talk about Lindsey Graham’s death without talking the effing save America act to steal votes…WTH.”

Another added, “He already has a replacement in mind. The body isn’t even cold yet…”

Now, South Carolina faces an unusually high‑stakes scramble.

Under state law, McMaster must appoint an interim senator, followed quickly by a special primary.

Trump pfficially announced his pick Monday morning on his Truth Social platform: “I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina. This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!”

Hours later, McMaster announced Graham’s sister will fill the remainder of his Senate term through January. A source familiar with the process said she is expected to be sworn in Wednesday, becoming the first woman to represent South Carolina in the U.S. Senate, according to ABC News.

“It is such an honor,” Nardone said. “Lindsey has always been there for me. And now, I will be there for him.”

CNN reporter Kaitlin Collins posted a screenshot of Trump’s annoucement on X and the reactions were swift.

Trump says he wants Lindsey Graham's sister appointed to his Senate seat. pic.twitter.com/lAIHJmUJtI — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 13, 2026

“So this confirms it. Senate seats are symbols and tributes, not seats held by advocates for citizens,” one user wrote.

Another mocked, “So what’s the qualification? Likes sweet tea? Knows Lindsey’s birthday? Makes good deviled eggs? I’m trying to understand the merit-based process here.”

Graham and his sister were close, but it’s not clear if she has any political experience. After losing their parents as children, Graham became his younger sister’s legal guardian and helped raise her. She remained a fixture by his side throughout his political career.

By Sunday evening, a preliminary medical examiner’s report said Graham suffered an aortic dissection, a tear in the inner wall of the aorta related to hardened arteries, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier, Graham’s office initially announced his death followed a “brief and sudden illness.”

Graham’s death marks the end of a complicated and consequential career.

He served more than three decades on Capitol Hill and was a leading voice on foreign policy, national defense and judicial confirmations, AP reported.

Though he initially opposed Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign — at one point calling him “unfit for office” — he later became one of the president’s most steadfast supporters, defending him through two impeachment trials and frequently advising him on issues ranging from Iran to Russia. Graham also played a central role in confirming conservative judges, including Amy Coney Barrett in 2020.

Trump ordered flags flown at half-staff in Graham’s honor.

Graham’s relationship with Trump had its ruptures, including an emotional break after the Jan. 6 attack, when Graham declared on the Senate floor, “Count me out. Enough is enough.” But he soon returned to Trump’s side, saying, “Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no.”

His legislative footprint was equally large.

As chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Graham helped shepherd major GOP initiatives through a narrow majority. He was a key architect of the 2013 bipartisan immigration overhaul, which passed the Senate but died in the House.

And just days before his death, he had announced an agreement with the Trump administration to advance a package of Russia sanctions.