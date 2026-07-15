‘Weird And Creepy!’: Scott Bessent Triggers Furious Backlash After Dragging Karoline Leavitt and Katie Miller Into Vision for a New Wave of Trump Babies

A year ago, Donald Trump named himself the “fertilization president” and boasted that America needed to boost its birth rate.

Members of his administration appeared to be key proponents of the agenda and quickly got on board by sparking a White House baby boom.

Even a conversation about the president’s namesake investment accounts for babies born between 2025 and 2028 was a segue to discuss the private lives of staffers.

Scott Bessent’s drags Karoline Leavitt and Katie Miller into his vision for Amercia under Trump’s second term. (Photos by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Fox News’ Jesse Watters did just that during the July 14 episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

The men were touring the Treasury Department when Bessent touted Trump accounts as “one of the great social benefits for young people since the G.I. Bill.”

The government will make a one-time $1,000 contribution to the accounts of American children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, which will then be invested in low-risk mutual funds.

(All American citizen children under 18 with Social Security numbers are eligible for Trump accounts, but only children born in the four-year window are eligible for the $1,000 contribution from the Treasury Department.) The beneficiary can access the money when they turn 18.

The G.I. Bill was created by the Department of Veterans Affairs in 1944 and helps veterans and their families pay for education and related costs, such as books and board.

Watters chimed in, noting, “We’re having a lot of babies. We want people to have babies during the Trump administration.”

Watters‘ statement that treaded into people’s personal lives backfired in May. In that instance, he was targeting Texas Democratic senatorial candidate James Talarico.

Bessent smiled and replied, “Exactly. The vice president has done it, chief of staff, Karoline Leavitt, Stephen Miller.”

“You guys are very busy,” said Watters, which opened the door for Bessent to make his own NSFW comment: “We know what their hobby is.”

Watters: We want people to have babies during the Trump administration.



Bessent: Exactly. The vice president has done it, chief of staff, Karoline Leavitt, Stephen Miller.



Watters: You guys are very busy.



Bessent: We know what their hobby is. pic.twitter.com/sD0pqiUEqK — Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2026

The exchange blew up on social media, with countless people ignoring Bessent’s attempt to promote Trump accounts and, instead, focusing on the more intimate banter.

“Can we have one day without getting totally disgusted by this administration?” a repulsed X user tweeted.

Two more users stated, “Listening to those two talk about reproduction grosses me out,” and “These people are so weird and creepy AF.”

A fourth individual remarked, “What is with this creepy obsession with people’s private lives in the GOP?”

Others fumed over the rising cost of living under Trump’s presidency, noting that his inner circle does not face the same financial stress as most voters.

One person snapped, “Yeah ladies, just find a rich [man] like Karoline, you too can have kids, taxpayer funded healthcare and maternity leave!”

Similarly, someone else said, “Katie Miller lives in American Taxpayer Housing, while her husband collects an American taxpayer funded salary and healthcare, she’s a welfare queen.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, was the first staffer to announce her pregnancy the day after Christmas 2025. She and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, welcomed their daughter, Vivian, in May. The couple also shares a 2-year-old son, Niko.

Leavitt’s maternity leave ended in mid-June as Trump faced mounting humiliation over the Great American State Fair’s low turnout.

She also rushed to be by his side days after giving birth to Niko when Trump was shot in the ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie, revealed her pregnancy in a New Year’s Eve post. Newborn Hawthorne joined his big brothers Jackson and Hudson and big sister Mackenzie in June.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, were next and shared that they were expecting in late January. Their fourth child is due in late July. They are parents to sons Ewan and Vivek and a daughter named Mirabel.

In March, Trump’s former Special Assistant to the President and Director of Media Affairs Sonny Joy Nelson announced her second child is due in October.

In June, she penned an essay for The Conservateur titled “The White House Was My Workplace — and Part of My Son’s Childhood. No One Made Me Choose Between Motherhood and Service.”