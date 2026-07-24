‘Shameful’: JD Vance Furious, Goes After Secret Service Agent Accused of Leaking Sensitive Details About His Family Demands

A bombshell accusation has thrown JD Vance‘s personal team into turmoil and dragged his family into an unfolding scandal.

His attempt to portray himself as the polished and cool family-man backfires, leaving critics, insiders and now JD fuming.

The latest twist comes as the vice president faces criticism over claims his family receiving special treatment, while inconveniencing others.

A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s detail has been sidelined amid an investigation into an alleged security leak. (Photo credit: Caylo Seals / Getty Images)

The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating an agent who was assigned to protect Vance, his wife, Usha Vance and their four children.

An agent has reportedly been pulled from duty and placed the employee on administrative leave after accusing them of leaking sensitive details about Vice President JD Vance’s travel and movements to the press.

CNN reported that a source familiar with the case said investigators suspect the agent provided information for a report detailing Vance’s travel habits.

‘Look How He Treats Her’: JD Vance’s Weekend Unravels Fast as Failures Stack Up — Then Cameras Catch a Cold Moment With His Wife He Hoped No One Saw

The outlet also reported that officials “sidelined” the agent assigned to the Vice Presidential Protective Division, effectively suspending the employee from duty pending the investigation.

The Secret Service confirmed the investigation Thursday morning but did not say what information the agent allegedly disclosed.

“A member of the Vice Presidential Protective Division is the subject of an administrative investigation, and potential criminal inquiry, involving allegations of compromising operational and information security,” Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said.

“Any conduct that undermines the trust and confidence between a protectee and their protective detail is fundamentally incompatible with our mission and will not be tolerated,” the statement continued.

Social media users presented this as the administration’s crackdown on tipsters from inside the ranks.

🚨 JUST IN: The US Secret Service just caught a LEAKER in Vice President JD Vance's security detail — who may now face a CRIMINAL investigation



GOOD!



The agent suspected of leaking is now placed on leave and an internal investigation will ensue, per NYP



The leaker apparently… pic.twitter.com/XMVuWNGpxn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2026

The alleged leak centered on an MS NOW report describing a “budding morale problem” among agents assigned to Vance and his family.

The report said last-minute travel demands repeatedly forced agents to cancel days off and rearrange their schedules. It also revealed plans to fly Vance’s son to a golf lesson on a Marine Corps helicopter. Officials later canceled the trip because of bad weather.

The reported disclosure of those operational details reportedly raised concerns inside the Secret Service, the FBI and the White House.

A White House official reportedly called the leak “treasonous.” A former Secret Service agent told CNN it exposed an “intrinsic vulnerability” in the agency’s protective operations.

“You telegraphed movement of two protectees, one of which is a minor, and it puts them in the spotlight,” the former agent said. “This is negligence at the highest degree.”

The report sparked heated reactions in the comment section of the Daily Mail’s article about the Secret Service agent. Readers criticized both the alleged leak and Vance’s reported travel arrangements.

“Sidelined? How about fired and charged?” one person asked for clarity. Another reader agrued, “That’s what this administration does to whistle blowers. Shameful!”

“Two wrongs here: Vance shouldn’t be taking trips on the official helicopter to a golf lesson for his son and SS agents should not reveal information about VPs travel info,” another added.

Some believe the fired agent will struggle to land another security job, even at a shopping mall.

“I don’t believe the agent has any business being employed with the Secret Service,” one quipped. “Fire them.”

The investigation comes after a gunman breached security outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, sending a hotel ballroom into chaos.

After shots rang out, Secret Service agents grabbed Vance by his suit jacket and rushed him off the stage. Melania and guests dove under tables as Trump stumbled while being escorted to safety amid the evacuation.

The dinner has been rescheduled for Friday, July 24, though Vance and Melania will not be present.

VP’s office also praised the agents responsible for safeguarding his “young and growing family.” They thanks the men for carrying out that responsibility “with excellence every day.”

It’s unclear whether the agent will face criminal charges, be fired, or receive other disciplinary action.