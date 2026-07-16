Ridiculous!’: JD Vance’s Secret Service Agents Reportedly Reach Their Breaking Point Over His Shocking Behind-the-Scenes Behavior — But One Demand Involving His Kids Took Things Too Far

Vice President JD Vance seems to be upsetting the people assigned to protect him and his family.

The Vances have reportedly been getting the “royal treatment” since JD took his position under President Donald Trump in 2025.

But a new eye-opening report revealed that some people are “fed up” with Vance, 41, after his recent helicopter stunt.

Vice President JD Vance is under fire for reportedly making inappropriate demands for his family members from his Secret Service detail. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

According to MS Now, Secret Service staff are frustrated by the Vances’ travel requests and other shocking behind-the-scenes behavior that has gone too far.

The entire ordeal is causing a “morale problem” within the vice president’s security detail.

Agents have reportedly expressed concerns about Vance insisting on what some insiders call “inappropriate” trips. They described the travel as an “unprecedented” use of government resources for a vice president.

The Ohio senator primarily resides on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, DC., with his pregnant wife, second lady Usha Vance, and their three children.

Unnamed sources recalled Vance wanting to use the Marine Two military helicopter on July 9. He planned to fly his elementary school-aged son to a golf lesson at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews.

Severe thunderstorms and high winds in Washington reportedly forced officials to cancel the helicopter at the last minute.

The helicopter request does not appear to violate Secret Service policy. Though former and current supervisors at the agency still call it unusual.

Vice presidents’ children typically travel by SUV because operating Marine Two costs taxpayers $16,000 to $24,600 per hour.

“Thursday last week, secret service agents groused amongst themselves as they prepared to deliver another perk to Vance's family: join a military helicopter crew to fly his young son to his golf lesson” pic.twitter.com/GXJewewRRR — Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2026

“That is RIDICULOUS,” one source, who knew about the planned golf outing, told MS Now. “[Former Vice President Mike] Pence and [Former Vice President Kamala] Harris never pulled anything like that.”

Vance reportedly seeking several last-minute helicopter rides and other late itinerary changes led to another person telling the outlet, “They don’t stick to their schedules, and that costs s–t-tons of taxpayer money.”

Vance’s reported last-minute helicopter requests and schedule changes prompted one source to say, “They don’t stick to their schedules, and that costs s–t-tons of taxpayer money.”

As the claims spread online, critics accused the vice president of squandering government funds.

“Corruption dressed up as ‘official travel.’ Under this administration, down to the family level, the abuse is happening everywhere,” read another critical tweet.

A second person on the app sarcastically tweeted, “Quite the little prince young Vance is becoming.” Similarly, someone exclaimed, “Yay… a new generation of spoiled entitled brats!”

Harris, 61, got another mention when one account posted, “I can only imagine the outrage from MAGA if it were Kamala’s kids. But now they won’t say a damn thing.” The former vice president has no children.

Vance recently faced public backlash for discussing how his life has “transformed” since taking office when he appeared on the July 8 episode of Mike Rowe’s “The Way I Heard It” podcast.

Vance: My life is– dude, totally transformed. People go to the grocery store for me. I don't have to cook anymore because I have an army of people willing to cook my food. No more TSA lines for me. pic.twitter.com/4ystwLEKcG — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 10, 2026

“I don’t go to the grocery store anymore. People go to the grocery store for me,” Vance said before adding, “I like to cook for my kids as a special occasion, but I don’t have to cook anymore because I have an army of people who are willing to cook me my food.”

He added, “My life is so weird. I fly around on a 757 [airplane]. No more TSA lines for me and the kids. It’s so weird. But it can become the sort of thing where if you internalize it, you start to be an entitled a–hole.”

Vance’s comments about no longer shopping or cooking sparked widespread mockery. Critics accused the “Hillbilly Elegy” author of sounding pretentious and spoiled.

Now, reports that Secret Service agents grew frustrated with Vance and his family’s unusual demands and changing schedule could bring even more scrutiny to Trump’s second-in-command.