‘What Name Is That Short For?’: Usha Vance Welcomes Baby No. 4 with JD Vance, But One Detail In the Announcement Has People Trying to Crack the Mystery

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, have quietly welcomed their fourth child.

The pair share three other young children, two boys and one girl, who are between the ages of 4 and 9.

Just after the 2026 FIFA World Cup Games came to an end, Vance made his own big announcement, revealing that he had become a father again.

Usha Vance hit back at critics blasting her wardrobe in headlines months after her husband, JD Vance, came running to her defense. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Vances announced they were expecting in January and said the baby would arrive in late July. Turns out, Usha Vance wasn’t just making history as the first Indian-American and Hindu second lady.

At 40, she is the first wife of a sitting vice president to give birth in more than 150 years.

“Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” Vance wrote in a joint post shared on X and Instagram.

He went on to thank the staff and military doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit.

“Congratulations! So happy for the family and blessed that mom and baby are doing fine. I love the name!” one person replied in Vance’s comments.

His post also revealed the baby boy’s name: Alec Neel Vance.

One person asked, “Which Hindu name is that short for?”

Another joked that the baby boy had a name similar to a rock band. “Alec Neel Vance. Vance Halen. Congratulations y’all. God bless the child, oh Lord, watch over Alec. I see a tour bus in the future,” they wrote.

To clear up any confusion, one person explained that “Neel” means ‘blue’ in Indian languages. Blue is often associated with peace, hope, and calm. May Mr. Neel bring peace to this chaotic world. Congratulations, Usha and JD Vance!”

Alec joins his older siblings, two brothers — Ewan, 9, and Vivek, 6 — and big sister Mirabel, 4.

Vance’s kids are at the center of another report claiming Secret Service agents are fed up with the family’s costly travel demands and last-minute schedule changes.

With three little kids staring into the sun, this was actually the *best* photo we got at the Taj Mahal today 😂 pic.twitter.com/0ipCbkcA3u — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 23, 2025

Usha gave birth two months after Karoline Leavitt gave birth to her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Nicholas Riccio.

Both women could likely make appearances at the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix in D.C. A new behind-the-scenes video gives Americans a glimpse into the second family’s preparations.

Dressed in a black dress, Usha invited families to tune in as NASCAR driver Danica Patrick read Disney’s “Cars” during “Storytime with the Second Lady.”

Usha followed with a caption: “Racers at the ready!” before promoting her show.

But her post on X featured an extra message that read, “P.s. Yes, that’s the same Old Navy dress in black.”

That postscript set off the internet.

Racers at the ready! While we wait for next month’s Grand Prix in Washington, DC, tune into Storytime with the Second Lady for two “Cars” stories read by legendary driver Danica Patrick.



P.s. Yes, that’s the same Old Navy dress in black. pic.twitter.com/kkAfJOWM0O — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) July 17, 2026

“Did you pay full price for the black dress, or did you get a discount on it, too? Enquiring minds want to know,” one person asked.

Another fan added, “You crack me up with the dress description! You have pleasantly surprised everyone, Usha. You’re just adorable!” Someone else wrote, “Omg! The Queen that you are!!! @SLOTUS.”

The soon-to-be-mom of four wore the same capped-sleeve dress in a coral color during a Father’s Day special of the “Storytime” series, joined by her husband.

One bizarre moment went viral after she introduced Vance, saying, “Thanks for joining us today, honey.”

“Of course, good to see you,” VP oddly replied before reaching over to pat her leg, prompting a brief, bizarre knee-jerk reaction.

Critics first mocked the couple’s odd chemistry, but focus soon shifted to Usha’s outfit.

The coral look landed her in a New York Times piece on political pregnancy style, alongside Katie Miller and Karoline Leavitt, both of whom welcomed babies this spring.

Usha addressed it herself on X. She followed with a screenshot showing the $50 price slashed to $12.49, then further discounted to $8.75 with a promo code.

Now that we know the political significance of my $8.75 coral maternity dress from Old Navy, can’t wait to hear what the New York Times has to say about my elastic-waistband pants and compression socks! In the meantime, enjoy my pregnancy fashion (or lack thereof) and a good… — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) June 24, 2026

JD Vance chimed in: “She bought a $50 dress for $8.75. America: meet your next director of the federal budget!” — a joke that may have made his wife look even more relatable than he intended.

Old Navy isn’t a thrift-store bargain bin. It’s Gap Inc.’s mass-market family apparel chain, offering size-inclusive clothing from 0 to 30 at the same price—a far cry from the designer labels Melania Trump is known for wearing.

Last year, JD Vance shared a dinner photo of the second family hosting the Trumps.



Commenters quickly zeroed in on the contrast between the first lady’s leather dress and Usha’s conservative black top, blazer and patterned skirt.

“Those women are dressed like polar opposites,” one critic on X wrote at the time, while another wrote, “Idk why but the difference in Melanias outfit and Usha’s is killllinggggg me.”

These days, Usha seems to have stopped competing on Melania’s terms — and started cashing in on the comparison instead.