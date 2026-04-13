‘Look How He Treats Her’: JD Vance’s Weekend Unravels Fast as Failures Stack Up — Then Cameras Catch a Cold Moment With His Wife He Hoped No One Saw

Speculation about Vice President JD Vance and his marriage to second lady Usha Vance has been spiraling for weeks as the pair has each made jarring statements about each other that leave many reading between the lines.

Instead of presenting a united front, their comments about each other have struck some as mismatched in tone—one moment reading as dismissive, the next as overly revealing—leaving many to question whether these are just poorly worded exchanges or subtle signs of tension.

Usha Vance was left hanging after VP JD Vance showed the world exactly how he feels about his pregnant wife. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

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Vance is unraveling after a rocky foreign trip that failed to deliver clear wins, including stalled talks with Iran and backlash tied to his support of Hungary’s Viktor Orbán—who ultimately lost his re-election bid in a major upset despite Vance’s public backing. He made the trip alongside his wife, but attention has since shifted beyond policy outcomes after cameras caught a moment he hoped would never come out.

Viral footage from their return has raised eyebrows, with viewers dissecting their body language and interaction, adding a personal layer to the growing scrutiny surrounding both his performance abroad and how the couple presented themselves on the world stage.

The Vances were captured in footage after leaving a recent trip to Hungary to support Prime Minister Viktor Orbán before Hungary’s elections. Vance was in Europe to show President Donald Trump’s support for Orbán, who is also a staunch supporter of Trump in the region. The vice president had some noteworthy moments during his trip, but footage of Vance leaving Hungary on Friday has folks scratching their heads.

The couple announced in January that they were expecting their fourth child, a baby boy, due in July. JD and Usha are parents to sons Ewan, 8, Vivek, 6, and daughter Mirabel, 4.



While the vice president was boarding Air Force Two as the couple was about to depart Budapest, he seemed to momentarily forget his pregnant wife and unborn child as he left them in the dust.

A viral video shows Vance racing up the airplane steps. He nearly reaches all the way to the top before realizing he left his prized possession. He turned around to wait for his wife, who was holding on to her pregnant belly as she went up the steps.

After he waited for Usha to catch up, he put his arm around her, and she seemed to tell him something as she entered the aircraft.

The footage was shared online, and social media users responded to the clip. One user noted what they deemed Vance’s blatant lack of consideration for his wife. “He forgot his wife.”

“She’s pregnant and he just leaves her to walk up the stairs first,” added another of Vance’s Carl Lewis impression.

Another user called on Vance to “be a man.” “If nothing…. Look how he treats his pregnant wife. Be a man. Seems to be a common trait of the falling.”

One user noted that Trump’s bad manners may be rubbing off on the vice president. Trump also left his wife high and not-so-dry when he hogged the umbrella as Melania got wet in the rain last year.

Donald Trump boards Air Force One in the rain holding a large umbrella — wife and son trail behind pic.twitter.com/esWTEr7lvR — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 27, 2018

“Waving to the throngs of invisible people….taking care of himself and leaving his wife to climb alone, they wrote. “he’s certainly a chip off the old orange excrement, isn’t he? She’s lucky it wasn’t raining… he’d be on the plane, unable to close the umbrella…and she’d be soaking wet. JFC…what utter losers.”

Video captured the couple arriving in Hungary at the start of the week, and Usha’s belly bump caused a stir online as folks zoomed in on a video of her debarking from Air Force One.

Usha was wearing a lavender top with a matching skirt, and the bottom of her top made her belly appear misshapen in the grainy clip. The video went viral as folks claimed she wasn’t really pregnant. However, clearer indicates that she is indeed very pregnant.

A video of JD Vance and his wife getting off the plane is going viral as more people start to see it! pic.twitter.com/qw8OaDjOr6 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 9, 2026

Another embarrassing moment for Vance occurred in Hungary while he was on stage at the event. He made a planned call to the president while on stage giving a speech, and Trump sent the call to voicemail as the 41-year-old called again, as he said, “Alright … OK. Try one more time.”

After Trump finally answered and heard the thunderous applause, he exclaimed, “But boy, that sounds like a big crowd, and that sounds like my kind of people.”