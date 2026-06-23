‘I Wish My Husband Would!’: JD Vance Slapping His Wife in Awkward Exchange on Live TV Goes Viral —And Then That Erika Kirk Neck Grab Came Back Up

Vice President JD Vance has an image issue, and his attempt to be relatable is amplifying rumors about his personal life.

Vance, 41, has been married to second lady Usha Vance, 40, for 12 years. The couple is in the final weeks of her fourth pregnancy.

They are already parents to sons Ewan and Vivek and daughter Mirabel.

In recent weeks, VP has been making his media rounds to discuss the president’s war agenda and promote his memoir “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.”

VP JD Vance drags his wife, Usha Vance, into tongue-twisting remark that has some revisit his viral moment with Erika Kirk. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

The introspective look at Vance’s religious journey from atheism to a recent conversion to Catholicism has fans taking a second look at his marriage.

When he joined Usha on her “Storytime with the Second Lady” YouTube series, he welcomed in a tidal wave of discourse.

The pre-taped episode aired on Father’s Day, during which the VP read his favorite excerpt from “Winnie the Pooh” to young learners.

But one moment gave viewers a flashback to the viral hug that sent social media into a frenzy.

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The special began with Usha introducing her husband. The former lawyer manufactured a smile as she said, “Thanks for joining us today, honey.”

Vance grinned and responded, “Of course, good to see you,” and then reached over to pat her leg. Usha continued smiling, but a singular knee-jerk reaction caused critics to read between the lines.

Some people speculate that Vance’s touch triggered a raw reaction; her shoulders slightly rose and stretched her neck away from him during the physical interaction.

“She actually reeled back when he did that. These two hate each other.. I bet he pays her for these appearances,” a commenter wrote in reaction to the clip shared on IG Threads.

Similar claims have been made about Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who has been caught recoiling at his attempts at public affection.

Two more people chimed in to say, “It’s like he’s constantly thinking ‘how can I seem authentic in this moment’ and very often conveys the opposite,” and “Do you think he’s forcing her out in public to make things look good for him? She looks like she’s gritting her teeth forcing a smile.”

Usha seldom joins Vance for appearances, but when she does, hecklers comment things like, “Blink twice,” and that she looks downtrodden by his side.

Last year, countless people were convinced that Usha had lost her glow because of her husband’s political career.

She fueled those conversations and more when she forgot to wear her wedding ring during a trip with Melania.

For several others, Vance and Usha’s cold interaction was a reminder of the greeting he shared with Erika Kirk.

Weeks after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was gunned down by a sniper during a campus appearance in Utah, Erika appeared on stage with the VP at a Turning Point USA event in October.

She grabbed the back of his head, pulling him in for a hug. Vance settled his hands on her hips before they separated.

The embrace sparked infidelity rumors despite the widowed mother of two claiming she hugs everyone with the same intimate approach. Usha announced her pregnancy three months later.

“I’m thinking he’s regretting the marriage. Hell, JD wants Erika Kirk. I wish my husband would pat me on my damn leg like this. I’d be pissed. Look how he was hugging all over Erika on stage.”

Someone else theorized that the Vances’ fourth child was a result of the scandal.

They wrote, “Honestly, I think this was a , ‘save the marriage’ baby on Usha’s part. She saw that long, awkward hug the rest of us did and for reasons none of us understand.”

A book and a happy marriage campaign aren’t the only new things that Vance has debuted his second year in office.

The VP is also sporting a slimmer figure. Critics are convinced ruthless jokes about his waist inspired the transformation.