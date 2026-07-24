‘Running Scared’: Melania Trump Has Had Enough and Her Latest Decision Fuels Fresh Questions About Life Beside Donald Trump

Threats against President Donald Trump and his inner circle are mounting rapidly during his second term.

Federal law enforcement recently disrupted a multi-state plot targeting Trump and VP JD Vance at a White House UFC event, where suspects planned to detonate explosive drones over the crowd.

The elevated danger has forced major security upgrades, with the president now watching major sporting events from behind bulletproof glass.

The foster-care press event faded fast after Trump and Melania’s awkward kiss stole the spotlight.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, as officials try to stage a do-over of one event tied to that danger, one key member of the family is making her absence impossible to ignore.

Melania Trump is taking another step to distance herself from President Donald Trump months after that frightening ordeal in Washington.

Organizers rescheduled the April White House Correspondents Dinner for this week after the evening ended with one man in jail and hundreds fleeing the room.

After everything that happened, some people have chosen to avoid another circus.

‘Terrifying’: Shaken Melania Trump Hides Under Table After Shooting — Her Face Moments Before Has Fans Convinced She Saw Something

The White House confirmed, according to Fox News, on Thursday, July 23, that few people vital to his administration will be a no-show at Friday’s do-over White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

Reps have chalked it up to “prior commitments,” but no one’s buying it.

Melania Trump is planning to sit this one out.

JD Vance and Marco Rubio are skipping the event, too. But Melania’s absence is drawing the most attention given she has rarely appeared beside Trump since the April event unraveled.

Many Threads users weighed in.

“She’s probably getting tired of the fake assassination attempts too,” one person wrote. Another said, “She can’t even pretend anymore.”

Karoline Leavitt’s last-minute comments just before the dinner began may have intensified the speculation.

Trump’s White House Press Secretary told reporters, “He is ready to rumble. … There will be some shots fired tonight in the room, so everyone should tune in.”

Leavitt’s 61-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio, told a Fox News reporter, “I watch you on TV, you do a great job. You need to be very safe,” while looking around the room.

Still others on social media joined the discourse.

“This gal is running scared, that impromptu press or told my gut, someone’s threatening her to zip it. She’s skipped all official duties since that day or she’s behind bullet proof glass,” one explained.

The redo is happening at the Waldorf Astoria this time, a deliberate break from the Washington Hilton, where an armed man breached security in April in what officials called an attempted hit on President Trump.

WHCA President Weijia Jiang has framed the new date as a show of defiance. She promised a “more intimate gathering” built around the idea that violence won’t silence the press.

It’s a noble sentiment. It still doesn’t explain why the first lady wants nothing to do with it.

Rewind to that April night, and it’s easy to see why anyone in this family might think twice about a repeat performance.

Trump and Melania were seated together at the head table when a boom cracked through the ballroom. What followed was pure pandemonium. The sounds resembled gunfire. Guests dove for cover as agents moved on instinct.

The Secret Service didn’t grab the president first. They went for Vance, physically lifting him and rushing him off the stage before anyone turned back toward Trump.

Melania dropped beneath the table. Cameras caught her face in that split second. She wasn’t composed or poised. She looked stunned, her eyes locked open as if she’d stopped breathing.

Then came the fall. As agents closed in around Trump to move him out, something went wrong, and he hit the floor.

Several men scrambled to help him back on his feet, and the clip has circulated online countless times.

Trump’s version of events keeps shifting to protect his own image.

During a “60 Minutes” interview with Norah O’Donnell, he faced questions about the response timeline—ten seconds for agents to surround him and another twenty to get him out. Instead of taking responsibility, he blamed his own protection detail.

“It was a little bit me. I wanted to see what was happening, and I wasn’t making it that easy for them,” he told her, insisting he’d held his ground on purpose.

Trump falsely claims he didn’t fall during his evacuation from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner:



“They said, ‘Please go down to the floor,’ so I dropped to the floor, and so did the First Lady.”



(It’s literally on video, Donnie.) pic.twitter.com/cz3n2Q50Mi — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) April 26, 2026

Days before that interview, he’d already been laying groundwork on CNBC, practically previewing the spin: “I have to be careful because if I do trip or fall, it’s gonna be the biggest story.”

Melania hasn’t offered much on the record since.

She didn’t need to — her calendar has done the talking. The woman who briefly opened up to the press during her 2024 memoir rollout has all but vanished from Trump’s side at official functions in the months since the dinner turned into an evacuation.

That pre-second term press run looks different now.

Talking to Sean Hannity on Fox News in 2024, Melania described living for years with a low hum of dread trailing her husband.

She brought up his first presidency, saying the hostility she witnessed back then told her everything she needed to know about what was coming.

Melania went further, describing a kind of permanent bracing. “So I always said to him, ‘What is next?'” she told Hannity. “And you always fear the worst, and then it happened.”

At the time it read like reflection. Now it reads more like a warning she gave herself.

The stakes behind that warning haven’t cooled off. Billboards depicting Melania, Ivanka, and Barron Trump — eyes shut, bruised, labeled “killed” — went up over a highway in Tehran earlier this year. Secret Service Director Sean Curran has confirmed fresh security checkpoints are already in place for Friday night.

So call it a scheduling conflict if you want. But the first lady who once admitted she braces for the worst before it happens isn’t exactly hiding what this really looks like.