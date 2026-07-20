‘Why Did Trump Post It?’: Trump Posts ‘Congratulations’ to Vance and Wife After Giving Birth to Their 4th Child — Then He Drops the One Bombshell No One Expected

President Donald Trump thought he was sharing big news, but he ended up ruining the Vance family’s big reveal.

Vice President JD Vance, 41, and second lady Usha Vance, 40, welcomed Alec Neel Vance into the world on the morning of July 19.

The Vances shared the news online and then Trump swooped in, dropping a bombshell no one expected.

President Donald Trump is accused of stealing the spotlight from Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance showing off their newborn boy. (Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images; (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Usha gave birth to Alec at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Her husband confirmed their son’s birth on Sunday afternoon with a social media post that only revealed his name.

The newborn joins the Vances’ previous children — son Ewan (born June 2017), son Vivek (born February 2020), and daughter Mirabe (born December 2021).

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning,” Vance wrote in a statement.

The Ohio-bred Republican resumed, “Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.”

“Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” the vice president stated.

Vance also thanked the Walter Reed staff and the White House Medical Unit for helping his family with the delivery.

Before JD and Usha could share an image of Alec with the public, the vice president’s 80-year-old boss revealed a photograph of the infant’s face on Truth Social.

Around 6:40 a.m. ET on Monday, Trump uploaded a picture of six-year-old Vivek holding his little brother as their four-year-old sister Mirabel sits beside them.

“Congratulations! A perfect baby boy for the wonderful Vance family,” Trump captioned the photo. The president’s reveal of Alec was met with mixed reactions.

Some social media users appreciated Trump celebrating the second family having another child by posting a snapshot of Alec for all to see.

However, critics took issue with the MAGA chief not allowing the parents to share the first shot of their fourth child.

“SO BEAUTIFUL. President Trump just posted a photo of JD Vance and Second Lady Usha’s baby,” tweeted a self-described MAGA supporter.

One account on the platform replied, “Wow, so beautiful.” Similarly, another fan of the Trump administration wrote, “Precious pic. Life is good for the Vance family.”

In contrast, a Trump detractor sarcastically wondered, “Why is Trump announcing… Is he the Dad?… Or the Uncle?”

Many wondered why Vance was not the “first to share this photo.” Others suggested Trump posted the photo as a distraction from the global chatter about World Cup appearance.

A Daily Mail reader expressed, “That’s okay… Spain cropped Trump out of their photo from the World Cup. I would do the same with my baby picture if I were Vance.”

“Trump even has to steal the show from a new father and mother? Isn’t it for the parents to ‘release’ any photos?” someone else asked.

Why did Trump post it, if anyone posts it, it should be Vance. Trump just can’t stand missing out on something, can he, like staying in the shot with the trophy last night.

Another wondered, “Why does Trump feel HE has to be the one to post the first photo of someone else’s baby? Talk about a breach of etiquette.”

According to the vice president, Usha did not want to have more children until she got a reality check from the killing of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk in September 2025.

In his recently released memoir, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” Vance mention Kirk and his wife, Erika Kirk.

He explained how Erika played a role in his spouse getting pregnant again in the 2026 book.

“As my wife held Charlie Kirk’s widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids with Charlie,” Vance wrote, per The Wall Street Journal.

🌿 Erika dressed in black somberly walked off the aircraft with Usha and JD Vance



🌿 Erika Kirk waves with Charlie Kirk’s necklace as a motorcade escorted the body of Charlie Kirk to Hansen Mortuary Chapel in Phoenix /Credit: daily mail “We Are Charlie Kirk” 🙏🏻✝️🤍 pic.twitter.com/BmiPsMHTnp — CharlieSue 🙏🏻✝️🤍🌿 (@CharlieSue_USA) September 12, 2025

Vance said, “For years, I’d asked Usha to have another baby, and for years, she told me she was done, especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight.”

“But something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” he recalled.

JD and Usha first met as students at Connecticut’s Yale Law School in 2013 before tying the knot a year later in an interfaith marriage ceremony.

The vice president was raised as a Protestant and became an atheist in college before converting to Roman Catholicism in his 30s. Usha is the daughter of Hindu parents. She became the first Indian-American second lady in history.