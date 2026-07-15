‘Um What?’: Trump’s Attempt to Channel an 80s Movie Icon Backfired Spectacularly — And the Internet Had Plenty to Say About the Cringeworthy Moment

A celebratory announcement, a few revved-up engines, and speakers blaring a fight song caught Donald Trump in rare form.

The president, 80, was in high spirits on July 13 when he welcomed IndyCar drivers Álex Palou, Felix Rosenqvist, and David Malukas to the White House.

He walked out of the White House’s West Wing as the race cars pulled up and pit crews sprang into action on West Executive Drive.

Trump’s longtime supporter got the wildest looks during the president’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Rock band Survivor’s 1982 hit record “Eye of the Tiger” was blasting from speakers as Trump prepared to deliver remarks to promote the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix event.

The race will take place on Aug. 23 in the streets around the National Mall and Pennsylvania Avenue.

If it is anything like his Freedom 250 UFC fight, then it will absolutely be a viral topic on social media.

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However, right now, people are talking about a video of Trump’s unusually animated demeanor during the raceway preview.

Trump made his way to the podium with the “Rocky III” theme song playing. He mimed playing the drums as the instrumental ramped up, swinging his hands over his printed speech.

To his right, two of the three drivers smiled and laughed as they watched him vibe to the music.

Trump was oblivious to their stares, his brows furrowed with the intense focus of a rock star drummer.

His charade abruptly ended when he took a step back to talk to the motorsports executives and members of his administration who stood to his left.

President Trump dances to Eye of the Tiger 🤣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ukn8ctgFQ9 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) July 13, 2026

The 15-second clip ends with Trump staring out at the crowd and bopping his head and wiggling his fingers to the instrumental.

He planted his feet, alternating between a wide, hip-width stance and a staggered position.

A supporter described the visual as “President Trump just went FULL ROCKY, dancing to ‘Eye of the Tiger’ at the White House. We the people love Trump!”

An X user asked, “Um, what are we even doing here?” While countless others shredded Trump’s playful antics. Those comments include the following:

“What a Freak-Show!”

“Maybe the butthole of a tiger.”

“He always has to make a spectacle out of everything and it’s so annoying. Trump ain’t no tough guy. He’s a straight up buffoon.”

Trump has been using the popular “Rocky III” anthem for his rally entrances and exits since the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” usually provides the soundtrack for his political career.

Survivor lashed out after a news conference for former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis played their record following her refusal to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

However, Trump has been hit with cease-and-desist letters from artists like Beyoncé, Adele, the Rolling Stones, and more, demanding he stop using their music.

Trump’s connection to the “Rocky” films also includes using the iconic theme song “Gonna Fly Now” for rallies and speeches.

In a 2016 Philadelphia Magazine interview, composer Bill Conti said, “I think it’s great” that Trump was using the iconic tune.

“The song is my creation. And anytime something I create is used, I am happy about that. Music has no politics attached to it,” Conti continued. “Me, my children, my grandchildren all make money off of this.”

Trump is also known as fan of actor Sylvester Stallone, who portrays Rocky Balboa. In 2019, Trump posted a photo of his head photoshopped onto Rocky’s body. The men came face to face when Stallone was presented with a Kennedy Center Honors medal in 2025.