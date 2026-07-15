‘Clearly Not Well!’: Trump Forces the White House Into Total Damage Control After Close-Up Photos Expose What He’s Been Trying to Hide for Months

Concerns about the health of Donald Trump remain a hot-button topic as signs that the aging president is dealing with serious infirmities continue to take over social media timelines.

Trump turned 80 years old on June 14, 2026. The grandfather of 11 is one of the oldest American presidents to ever serve in office.

Despite the Physician to the President, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, insisting the sitting commander-in-chief is physically up for the job, many observers feel otherwise.

Donald Trump struggles to board Air Force One before needing assistance when he reaches the top. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In July 2025, the White House revealed that doctors diagnosed Trump with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that causes swelling in the lower limbs and skin discoloration.

Throughout his second term as president, the leader of the MAGA movement has exhibited noticeable indications of illness over the last 17 months.

One of Trump’s particular recurring ailments that generates plenty of online discussion involves the constant bruising seen on his hands.

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A new picture of the president, taken by Getty photographer Saul Loeb, at an executive order signing ceremony in the White House’s Oval Office on July 13, raised more eyebrows.

Trump appears to wear skin-tone makeup on his left hand as he sits behind the iconic Resolute Desk. Previously, similar concealed marks appeared on his right hand.

As the image of the president’s black-and-blue hand spread across the internet, social media users started sharing their untrained assessments of the billionaire’s health.

Bruising and discoloration was visible today on Trump's *left* hand, which is not the one that is usually mangled



(Saul Loeb/Getty) pic.twitter.com/KdEg58j0B3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 13, 2026

“He’s clearly not well,” one person on X concluded about the oldest person inaugurated to the presidency after viewing a close-up photo of Trump’s marred hand.

An armchair doctor suggested, “They’ll use whatever good vein they can find. It’s possible that the vein in his other hand wasn’t in good shape last time.”

“Trump has Old Man Hands; he bruises easily, especially when he’s hooked up to an IV,” tweeted another untrained layperson on the app.

Initially, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed the dark bruising on the back of Trump’s right hand on his daily aspirin regimen and “frequent handshaking.”

BREAKING: WH Press Secretary Leavitt says Trump recently noticed mild swelling in his lower legs and was “thoroughly evaluated” by the WH medical unit.



She also claims Trump’s visible bruise on the back of his hand is from “frequent handshaking” and taking aspirin. pic.twitter.com/aoodIxNhR1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 17, 2025

Now that Trump’s left hand has shown numerous contusions, critics scrutinize the handshaking explanation even more closely.

“So he now shakes with his left hand?” one individual on X sarcastically wondered about the right-handed POTUS.

A like-minded poster asked, “How much handshaking does it take to cause the [bruising] to go bilateral?”

Similarly, a commenter jokingly offered, “He’s been shaking hands with himself a lot.”

In addition to blemishes on his hands, the president has also been repeatedly photographed with severely swollen ankles in public, with his bloated joints often protruding from his shoes.

Footage showing Trump strolling with a slight limp, having difficulty walking in a straight line, and struggling to maneuver on stairs has added to the concern over his fitness to lead the country.

Furthermore, the head of the federal government’s executive branch is continuously caught dozing off in televised meetings and at sporting events like the NBA Finals Game 4 in June and the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House that same month.

Trump underwent a medical exam at Maryland’s Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in May. Dr. Barbabella described the former reality TV star afterward as being in “excellent health.”

The results also listed the president at 75 inches and 238 pounds, a 14-pound gain from his previous physical in April 2025. Barbarbella’s published memo also recommended that Trump increase his physical activity and continue to lose weight.