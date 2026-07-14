‘Is That For…?’: Trump’s Big Announcement Backfires, as Eagle-Eyed Critics Spot One Desk Detail Hiding in Plain Sight That Explains Oval Office Gold

President Donald Trump invited the press into the Oval Office to witness his latest big declaration,

Trump, 80, wanted the photo op to be an example of his authority.

Instead, a major oversight at the White House became the much bigger and more popular story.

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

He gathered Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, U.S. Department of the Interior Deputy Secretary Katherine MacGregor, and other officials. They all stood around the Resolute Desk to commemorate his signing of executive orders.

The paperwork shrinks the size of Utah’s national monuments, Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears, by a combined 3 million acres, overturning President Joe Biden’s 2021 order to protect a larger area from irreversible modifications.

Trump previously decreased the monuments’ size in 2017.

“It’s going to be better taken care of, and they’ll be able to use it a little bit. So there’s something very nice about that,” said Trump regarding the federally protected land, which Republican state leaders will now have greater control of.

The politician shares a similar outlook about his return to the White House. Several aspects of the residence are unrecognizable thanks to Trump’s golden decor.

Some of his additions include gold frames, wall appliqués, and shiny room labels that critics have called cheap and tacky.

Trump swore the decorations were 24-carat gold and not spray-painted in 2025 during a tour of his office on Fox. Still, people have continued to spot exact replicas at local hardware stores.

However, his executive order session renewed the humiliating claims when people zoomed in on a misplaced item.

At the corner of the Resolute Desk was an unopened green-labeled tube of Krazy Glue super glue.

CNN reporter DJ Judd shared the photos on X. She noted that the adhesive caught his eye as Trump answered press questions about Iran and the passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham.

A snarky response read, “My Gosh! Impeach Now. Thank you for the incredible investigative reporting.”

It is unknown why the glue went unnoticed by staffers and what it will be used to fix or adhere to.

However, Trump’s detractors have a few ideas in mind. The first brutal swipe at the president read, “Is that for his wig?”

His famous combover has been poorly hiding a bald spot for decades. In the past 18 months, there have been multiple times when critics speculated that Trump resorted to wearing a hairpiece. He has never admitted to doing so.

A second person joked, “They are trying it to see if they can hold Trump’s eyes open.”

The twice-impeached president has been caught snoozing during Oval Office announcements, Cabinet meetings, a NATO Summit, and a fireworks show.

The rumors about his declining health — like his bruised and cracked hands — also fueled reactions.

People suggested the glue was “used on his wounds” and that “Trump’s falling apart so rapidly he’s probably using the crazy glue to glue his body parts back on.”

Unfortunately for Trump, the sighting was proof that a bombshell book titled “Regime Change” may not be a complete work of fiction after all.

One person tweeted, “Confirms that the reporting in the new book is true. Dude super gluing sh-t to the White House walls and tables.”

Authors Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan claim that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt caught the president using the same glue to adhere embellishments to the Oval Office fireplace.

Trump lashed out at Haberman, a veteran New York Times reporter, in a Truth Social post. He nicknamed her “Maggot” and called her a “loser.” He also wrote, “Her book is a joke! 90% of it Fake News” and “If she ever wrote the true story about me, it would actually be quite boring, but loaded with lots of SUCCESS.”

He also threatened to sue her and the NYT for the book’s claims that cast doubt on his excellent health reports.