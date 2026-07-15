‘Geez!’: Trump’s Golf Club Hit with Shocking Health Report After Food Inspectors Find Flies and Other Violations That Have People Totally Disgusted

A luxury golf club charging steep membership fees is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

And who does it belong to? The most powerful man in America, who wants all of the nation to trust him.

A damaging health inspection report has embarrassed Donald Trump’s Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

The Virginia golf club owned by President Donald Trump (here flanked by sons Don Jr. [left] and Eric Trump [right] at one of his courses in Scotland last summer). (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

The survey cited swarms of flies near a storage room, improperly stored raw meat, unsafe food temperatures, and unapproved pesticides in food prep areas.

According to the June 30 Loudoun County inspection, officials observed “a large quantity of small flies” gathered inside a storage room near employee restrooms.

The kitchen wasn’t any better. The blue cheese registered at 54 degrees Fahrenheit. Then they found sausage links at 51 degrees.

Inspectors also discovered cooked pasta at 49 degrees, all above the required max of 41 degrees.

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According to The Irish Star, employees tossed the blue cheese and sausage once officials flagged the items.

Raw steak, fish, and hamburger patties sat stacked above ready-to-eat items like tortillas and sauces, creating a textbook cross-contamination risk.

Inspectors also caught the club storing pest-control chemicals not approved for food establishments. Those items got pulled once flagged.

At the snack bar, sanitizer was mixed above the maximum allowable concentration, a potential chemical hazard. The outdoor pizza station lacked adequate handwashing and dishwashing facilities.

On top of that, management couldn’t demonstrate sufficient knowledge of food safety procedures and had no approved process for its noncontinuous cooking method used on beef sliders.

Naturally, the club came out swinging.

“We operate our properties to the highest health and safety standards,” the club said in a statement provided to NOTUS. “These so-called ‘violations’ are fabricated, politically motivated, and completely without merit. We stand firmly behind the integrity of our operations and reject these baseless claims.”

Fabricated or not, the timing is rough for a club whose dues reportedly run as high as $300,000.

This isn’t the first time the Virginia club has caught heat.

Earlier in July 2026, leaked photos showed members lined up at a buffet featuring shrimp served over ice and other banquet-style spreads. Critics roasted the setup as ordinary for a club charging six-figure initiation fees. One Threads user paired the photos with a Forbes report on violations at another Trump golf club, arguing the luxury branding wasn’t matching the plate.

The Virginia report also follows trouble at Trump’s Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

In 2025, Somerset County inspectors slapped the club with 18 health code violations, nine of which carried warnings that they “may result in an unacceptable health risk.” Bedminster limped to a 32 out of 100 score and a “conditionally satisfactory” C rating after inspectors found expired milk, improperly stored raw meat, faulty dishwashing equipment, missing hand soap and other sanitation problems.

A follow-up bumped Bedminster’s score to an 86, just enough to scrape into B-rating territory, though inspectors still found dairy stored above safe temperatures, wet wiping cloths left outside sanitizing solution and mops improperly stored instead of hanging to dry. Just like Virginia, Bedminster’s management pointed the finger at politics, insisting officials were unfairly targeting a property they described as immaculately run.

The New Jersey mess overlapped with another Trump-branded embarrassment after the freshly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool got overtaken by green algae and peeling paint.

Social media wasted no time piling on. One person summed up the whole report in two words: “Absolutely disgusting.”

Daily Beast readers had even more to say.

“He’s the health-code violation,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Now we know where the parasitic outbreak of cyclosporiasis originated from. Of course, at one of Trump’s properties.”

“Seems to be the case in all of his properties,” someone else added.

“Geez, I guess that the club’s spokesperson lies just like the owner,” one commenter posted. Some other person added, “How imaginative. When caught not meeting standards, lie about it,”

One final reader wasn’t buying the club’s denial for a second.

“He doesn’t care about his customers or his constituents, that includes all the MAGA diehards. If you are foolish enough to eat at a Trump facility … I guess the adage ‘buyer beware’ applies!”

Between the flies, the fines and the furious denials, Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C., is proving that a $300,000 price tag doesn’t buy you out of a health code violation.