‘Wow, How Sick’: Trump Praises Sylvester Stallone—Then Gives the Actor a Backhanded Jab Straight to the Face

Sylvester Stallone took a blow straight to the face after Donald Trump’s spiteful comment made the Hollywood actor the butt of online jokes.

Following weeks of holiday parties and honorary events in Washington, D.C.—including the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, where Stallone received a gold medal—footage has surfaced showing Donald Trump insulting the “Rocky” star in front of a room full of attendees.

Acting legend Sylvester Stallone received a backhanded compliment from President Donald Trump at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors. (Photo: @officialslystallone/Instagram, @whitehouse/Instagram)



‘Just Be Bald Already’: Sylvester Stallone Shocks Fans After Arriving with a Cane — but His ‘Melting’ Hairpiece Sets the Internet on Fire

Trump opened the broadcast by walking onto the stage to music from the Rocky film franchise, associated with Rocky Balboa, the fictional underdog boxer portrayed by Stallone. As the music played, audience members stood and applauded the MAGA leader.

After walking to the microphone, Trump began his speech by mentioning the annual tradition established to commend the Kennedy Center Honors recipients for their lifetime of contributions to the performing arts and American culture.

“We’re going to begin tonight with Sylvester Stallone and some of the fantastic things that he’s done,” Trump told the viewing audience. “Sly, you’ve been my friend for a long time. You’ve been a very special friend in so many different ways.”

His kind words about Stallone eventually transitioned into ultimate shade. Cameras panned to Sly watching from the venue’s balcony, as the president suggested his powerful position directly impacted their friendship.

“When I needed help, I knew not to go to Sly, because I don’t think he would’ve been there for me. But now he would. But after tonight, I think he will,” Trump quipped as the camera cut to Stallone’s reaction, who slightly smirked before rubbing his eyes with his hand.

He went on to congratulate Stallone, his 57-year-old wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their family. He also referred to Stallone as a “fantastic man.” However, his earlier remarks became a bigger talking point online than the compliments.

“Nothing like having the President honor you and disrespect you at the same time,” a Threads user wrote in response to an online clip of Trump’s double-edged comment to Stallone.

Another stated, “He can’t even say nice things about the people he ‘likes,’ always has to throw in an insult.”

“Is he calling Sly a coward? Smh, the man has been such a disappointment, broke the hearts of many who idolized him all over the world,” a third person asked, before shouting out another film industry legend, Robert De Niro.

The post continued, “And this is what he gets as [a] reward? Growing up is realizing De Niro was always the guy we thought Sly was.”

Stallone and De Niro, 82, appeared together in the 1997 crime drama “Cop Land” and the 2013 sports comedy “Grudge Match.”

The remarks surprised many observers, who pointed out that Trump had insulted Stallone just weeks after honoring him—and only minutes after publicly referring to the actor as a “friend” during the same event.

“Has to insult his chosen honorees,” expressed another critic of the current commander-in-chief. Additionally, someone wondered, “Sounds like he’s always been jealous of Sly and since he loves revenge, he chose to honor him, in order to humiliate him! Wow, how sick!!!”

Social media users also couldn’t ignore Stallone’s appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors following rumors about recent enhancements to his face.

“Sly Stallone looks a mess… too much Botox and plastic surgery,” read a speculative post on Threads. He got trolled even harsher when one person on the app insisted, “Stallone looks like a dried-out old cabbage.”

Also at the event, Stallone appeared to sport a new look while posing for photos on the red carpet while using a cane for the first time, years after sustaining serious injuries during the filming of “The Expendables” action franchise.

On a 2023 episode of his reality show, “The Family Stallone,” Sly admitted he was “tired of dyeing” his hair, which led to his current silver fox look. Viewers also noticed his gray mane, prompting questions about whether he was wearing a toupee or something to cover up his hair thinning.

Another moment involving the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors went viral when Trump apparently mispronounced Stallone’s name during a gathering at the Oval Office. The president seemingly read his name as “Sallone” twice before presenting him with a medallion.