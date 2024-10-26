‘Pathetic’: Donald Trump Attacks Vice President Kamala Harris for Being at ‘Dance Party’ with Beyoncé Months After Singer Had Her Song Pulled from His Campaign

While former President Donald J. Trump seems to not trust or like any celebrity that comes out unquestionably in support of his Democratic presidential opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, one person seems to irk him more than any other: Beyoncé.

Even more than the endorsement of Taylor Swift that seemed to send him over the edge as millions of Swifties pledged to follow her lead to the polls — making him tweet afterward, “I hate Taylor Swift,” — Trump’s venom for the 32-time Grammy winner runs deep and seeped out during his rally in Traverse, Michigan, on Friday, Oct. 25.

Former President Donald Trump attacks Vice President Kamala Harris during rally speech, claiming she was at a “dance party” with Beyoncé. (Photos: Donald J. Trump by Win McNamee/Getty Images and Beyoncé/Instagram_)

During his speech, which came later than planned as he kept his supporters and attendees waiting for three hours, Trump told the crowd that Israel is at war and “You know where she is tonight? She’s out partying.”



He returned to the party animal theme a few times, quipping a little over 50 minutes into his 1 hour and 10-minute speech, “The Middle East, is like a tinder box. People are being killed at levels that we’ve never seen before and that’s taking place right now. … Nobody’s in charge. Joe Biden is asleep. Kamala is at a dance party with Beyoncé.”

The Beyhive immediately chimed in on the X platform, stinging 45 where it hurts.

“He’s so jealous because the biggest star he can pull is Kid Rock,” one person tweeted.

Another agreed, writing, “He’s so Jealous it’s pathetic.”

A third said, “First was @taylorswift13 now is @Beyonce always attacking woman,” said

“Drumpf is triggered by everything Kamala does,” some one else wrote, adding, “Why is he pronouncing her name Beyance? He is so peurile.”

The reality is that the vice president was not at a party as Trump consistently alleged during the rally.

Harris was in Houston, Texas, hosting a rally just like Trump was, where Beyoncé endorsed and introduced her. Just days earlier Eminem endorsed her and introduced past president Barack Obama.

In fact, unlike other rallies where artists like Megan Thee Stallion performed, the hometown heroine Beyoncé did not.

Trump’s ax to grind against Beyoncé runs deep, as she has prohibited him from using her music in his rallies and to promote his agenda.

In 2016, Beyoncé and Jay-Z openly endorsed Hillary Clinton, performing at a Clinton rally in Ohio to promote unity and encourage voter turnout. This endorsement clashed with Trump’s campaign efforts, especially given Beyoncé’s significant influence among younger and minority voters, The New York Times reported.

In the 2020 election, Beyoncé continued to support Trump’s opposition, endorsing the winning Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket.

Over the years, the 43-year-old has used her platform to advocate for social justice and police reform, themes that contrast with Trump’s campaign positions.

But her political ideologies are not the only things that got under Trump’s skin.

In August 2024, the Trump campaign also faced backlash for allegedly using her 2016 hit song “Freedom” without permission in a 13 second campaign video, leading Beyoncé’s label and publisher to threaten to issue a cease-and-desist request, which highlighted her unwillingness to even have her music associated with his political messaging, according to Rolling Stone.

“Freedom” has been the unofficial anthem for Harris, with her even coming out to it at the Houston rally after her introduction.

The Oscar-nominated singer is not the only star to have blocked the reality star-turned-politician from using her work. So has Eminem, the Isaac Hayes estate, Earth, Wind and Fire, Eddy Grant, Elton John, The O’Jays, Bruce Springsteen, Celine Dion, Mick Jagger, Lorde, Sia, Blondie, Sheryl Crow, Green Day, Lionel Richie, Adele, Aerosmith, Pharrell Williams, the Prince estate, Phil Collins and the list goes on.

This ongoing conflict between Trump’s campaigns and Beyoncé underscores both her cultural influence and the ongoing clash between their political ideologies.