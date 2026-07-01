‘Always About Him!’: Trump Posts Egotistical Tribute to Village People Lead Singer Hours After His Death — And Social Media Fired Off at His Audacity

A disco legend is gone.

Once a part of an iconic movement in the 1970s, many used his songs to claim identity. Little did he know that 50 years later a completely different movement would adopt his music as its anthem, leaving all of the original fans scratching their head.

Village People lead singer Victor Willis died Tuesday, June 30, at 74.

(Photo by Kevin/Getty Images; by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

He co-wrote “YMCA” back in 1978. The song became one of pop’s most recognizable hits and is still frequently used in commercials, television shows, movies, and at sporting events.

Willis also helped write “In the Navy” and “Go West,” according to The Independent. Despite all the success he and his group members experienced, it seems that in his death, others are appropriating credit.

Enter his political patron for the last three years: Donald Trump.

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After the announcement of his demise, the president made a lengthy Truth Social tribute … sort of to himself.

Trump opened by calling Willis a fan of his own success.

“[Willis] was a great and happy guy who loved that I used his groups song, YMCA, at my Rallies,” he wrote. “It became a ‘monster’ hit, again, 30 years after its original launch.”

The Mar-a-lago founder kept going, turning to his crowd sizes.

“Many singers and groups wanted to get on board at the Rallies after all of the Rally Attendance Records were set – the crowds were, and are, enormous – but Victor and the group was there for us right from the beginning!” Trump wrote. “They loved the action, and we loved them and their great and uplifting song.”

Trump closed with a nod to the holiday and a short condolence.

“We will think of Victor every time ‘YMCA’ is played, like today, and all throughout this July Fourth Birthday week,” he wrote. “My condolences to his wonderful family and group, Victor Willis will be sorely missed, God Bless Him!!!”

The Village People announced Willis’ death on their official social media accounts.

“We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People,” the post read. “Victor passed on Monday June 30, 2026 of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested.” Willis’ wife, Karen-Huff Willis, shared a similar statement on his Facebook page.

Willis helped build one of disco’s most recognizable acts. He left the group in 1979. He returned in 2017 after settling a long copyright dispute.

The 70s pop star also had other notable famous ties. From 1978 until 1982 he was married to iconic “Cosby Show” actress Phylicia Rashad, and the two collaborated on her late 70s disco album “Josephine Superstar,” which he wrote and produced.

Trump has used “YMCA” at his events for years. He danced to it at countless rallies. He danced to it aboard a Navy carrier near Tokyo in October.

Willis pushed back hard on this.

The singer told the BBC in 2020 that he never endorsed Trump. He said the Village People asked Trump to stop playing their music. But at some point Willis did an about-face on Trump using the song, leading to a rift with his former band mates.

The band’s history had been messy for decades. Willis regained control of the group’s name and royalties after a 2017 lawsuit.

That move angered his former band mates. Felipe Rose played the Native American character in the original six-man group. He said he wanted nothing to do with the current lineup. “What makes you think I’m going to be f—ing there? I have nothing to do with the group,” Rose told the Daily Mail in January 2025. He said Willis “came roaring back with his wife and sued the s—t out of everyone.”

Willis and a new lineup performed at Trump’s pre-inauguration rally in January 2025.

He later explained his reasoning to NPR. “We’re trying to make people come together and unite the country, and regardless if you didn’t vote for him – Basically, I’m a Democrat. We lost, so… we have to put that aside and it was time for everybody to get behind the president-elect,” he said.

Trump’s “YMCA” dance has become a running joke on the world stage. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro recreated it at multiple events last year before Trump had him captured in Venezuela and jailed in the United States.

Now, for many, the song is more connected to the POTUS than even the group. This prompted many on social media to drag the former reality star for making the performer’s death about himself.

“As usual the narcissistic POS wants to take credit for someone else’s success. Too bad the wrong person expired,” one person wrote. Another added, “So Victor Willis dies and the narcissistic felon POTUS makes the guy’s entire life about service to Trump.”

“Even a tragic death is always about Trump,” someone else noted.

One critic blasted, “He STILL has to make EVERYTHING about HIM. Even someone’s death. At least he had the decency to give his condolences. For that, I am shocked!”

Someone else pointed out, “Also, he seems to have lost about 20 years. YMCA came out in 1978.”

One X user mocked the president, adding, “Oh yeah Trump you were the trendsetter for the Village people’s rebound…. Smh.”

“Even a tragic death is always about Trump,” someone noted. “He STILL has to make EVERYTHING about HIM. Even someone’s death. At least he had the decency to give his condolences. For that, I am shocked!” someone stated.

Then the sarcasm came.

An X user wrote, “Y dear god? Y? Did Victor soar too close to the sun?” “Trump needs to follow Victors lead!” one foe said.

Willis spent decades fighting for ownership of his own music. He finally won it. Now his legacy is tangled up in someone else’s spotlight. That happens even in death.