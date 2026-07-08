‘Had Enough!’: Trump Thought He Had the Room Completely Under Control—Then Cameras Zoomed in and Exposed the Brutal Reality Playing Out Behind Him

President Donald Trump consistently ignores the room when his actions and behavior disturb the people around him.

Whether he says something wild or makes an odd gesture, the expression is always written on everyone’s faces, including his Cabinet members.

But at 80, Trump still can’t read the room.

Trump keeps using kids as photo-op props, and every time the cameras catch it backfiring, from bored and confused faces to one child actually falling asleep against the Resolute Desk. (Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, July 6, the president brought a group of young children into the Oval Office for a major announcement.

He announced the launch of “Trump Accounts,” tax-deferred investment accounts designed to help families save for their children’s futures.

But the rollout quickly became something else entirely.

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Trump spent much of the event discussing the FIFA World Cup, including a call with FIFA President Gianni Infantino about the controversial red card shown to U.S. men’s player Folarin Balogun, The Guardian reports.

The worst part? The children had to sit through all of it as cameras captured their reactions.

Some looked bored or utterly confused. Others seemed to wonder when they could go home—or better yet, outside to play with people their own age.

At first, the children stood patiently. As the event dragged on, they grew restless before eventually sitting cross-legged on the Oval Office floor.

Some clutched challenge coins, and one boy fell asleep against the Resolute Desk while leaning on another girl.

One boy wearing a blue dress shirt and khaki pants was over Trump’s message; video shows him lying on the floor, as if he were ready for a nap.

All of it unfolded as Trump spent nearly an hour taking questions from reporters. The children did their best to keep up, but his lengthy answers and complex language tested their patience.

At one point, he remotely rang the opening bell with executives from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

The children, however, remained seated on the floor, restlessly fidgeting as the event continued, while social media refused to hold back.

On Facebook, one person wrote, “The one who first sat will be a great leader. Precious littles. They were tired and bored, I’m sure.”

Someone on Threads offered a similar read: “These children in the Oval Office today epitomize how many of us feel when a presser goes on and on and on.”

Others were less charitable.

“What is up with the kids on the floor?? This is disturbing af,” one person noted. One commenter found a moment of levity anyway: “I love sissy with the pink ribbon because she’s absolutely had enough!!”

But plenty of the reaction turned angry about the children, as many still wondered, “Why are they even there?”

Some wondered about the kids’ parents and their choice to allow Trump to use them as a

“prop.”

“He thinks they make him look appealing; all it makes me think is their parents are criminal to leave them with him!” one Threads user wrote. Another asked bluntly, “Who brought him a potpourri of toddlers … in the Oval?!”

Another was snapped: “In no universe would I let my kid be a prop for this.”

Someone pointed out the irony of the whole premise: “Nice props, but none of these kids qualify for his stupid account. Have to be born between 2025 & 2028. They are all older than a year old.”

(Any American citizen under 18 who has a Social Security number is eligible for a 503A account — the formal name for a Trump Account — but only children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, are eligible for the one-time $1,000 Trump Account donation from the Treasury Department.)

The criticism kept coming.

This is not new territory for Trump. He has a long history of turning moments with children into headlines for the wrong reasons.

At this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll, he pivoted from festive small talk into griping about Joe Biden’s use of an autopen. One little girl, confused, simply asked, “What?” Trump kept going anyway, explaining that Biden “was incapable of signing his name” while a boy nearby just kept asking, “Are you Trump?”

Earlier this year, a resurfaced 2019 Turning Point USA clip showed Trump pulling a young student activist back toward him for an unwanted kiss attempt after she tried to walk offstage.

And in 2016, he grabbed a stranger’s baby at a rally, held it up, kissed it three times, and declared it a “future construction worker.”

Even a fitness event went off the rails when kids were involved. Surrounded by young athletes for a Presidential Fitness Test signing, Trump veered into claims about “obliterating” Iran’s nuclear program, telling the kids they might not be alive otherwise.

One of the most bizarre instances of this was during 2025 Halloween, instead of just candy, Trump handed out autographed Time magazine covers featuring himself. Kids expecting Snickers got a presidential Time cover keepsake instead.

The pattern is clear.

Kids, most of the time unwillingly, keep showing up as props in Trump’s biggest moments. And the cameras keep catching exactly how those kids really feel about it.