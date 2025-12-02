‘Even the Baby Don’t Like Him’: Trump’s Wild Baby Stunt Sparks Outrage, But It’s What He Said Next That Really Set People Off

When Donald Trump decided to bring a little extra drama, nobody expected it. He literally grabs a baby and parades him around like a prop.

The former reality star-turned-president stopped mid-stride, spotted someone with a baby, and apparently couldn’t resist the photo opportunity — because nothing says “presidential” quite like hoisting someone else’s baby into the air while cameras roll.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House on November 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump visited Joint Base Andrews in Prince Georges County Maryland to tour the golf course located on the base. (Photo by John McDonnell/Getty Images)

Trump’s Photo Op with Kids In the Oval Office Takes an Unexpected Turn

What happened next during one of his 2016 campaign rallies had the internet doing double takes and rewinding footage to make sure they saw what they thought they saw. Trump descended from the stage, grabbed the baby from its parents, and brought the child up to join him in front of thousands of attendees.

“Look at that baby—so cute!” Trump declared during the rally, stooping down to retrieve the infant before bringing the child onto stage with him. “They did a great job, wow. That is a great, beautiful baby, congratulations,” he continued, treating the moment like a pageant judge offering commentary.

“That’s an early Trump fan, right?” he added, as if the baby had any say in the matter. After his triple-kiss salute and aerial display, Trump declared the baby “did a great job” before returning the child to its parents.

While mugging for the cameras, he declared that the baby would be a “future construction worker” when he grew up and gushed about how beautiful the child was, kissing the infant three times before holding the baby up Lion King-style for the whole crowd to see.

When the resurfaced clip made its way to Instagram on Wednesday, outrage erupted faster than you can say “viral moment” at how he was handling the kid.

One person wrote, “Poor baby he handles the baby like a piece of meat,” capturing what many viewers felt watching the awkward display.

Another chimed in with concern, “He doesn’t know how to hold a baby,” while someone else predicted, “That poor kid is going to need some intense therapy. Poor baby.”

The comments kept rolling in, with one person focusing on the child’s reaction: “Even the baby don’t like him.”

But perhaps the most cutting observation came wrapped in sarcasm: “That’s a president that loves babies,” one user said, followed by the kicker, “Using the baby as a prop. Wow.”

The incident takes on extra layers when you consider Trump’s recent comments about his children’s futures.

He’s openly admitted that he feels any of his kids could become head of state someday, according to Trading View.

His granddaughter Kai has already been leveraging her privileged position — she’s not heading toward construction work despite Trump’s label for the baby, now 9, at his speech.

Instead, she’s pursuing golf and has even used the White House to promote her clothing line, showing how different the reality is for those born into the Trump family than the infant he met briefly on the campaign stop.

The contrast isn’t lost on observers. While Trump was busy declaring someone else’s baby a future laborer, his own grandchildren, all 11 of them, are being groomed for country clubs and fashion launches, jumping steps that regular kids never even get to see.

Even his youngest grandchild, Tiffany Trump’s son, Alexander Trump Boulos, has a gilded spoon in his mouth, as not only is his mother a part of the POTUS’ family, but his grandfather works, according to the New York Post, for Trump.

Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025 🩵👶🏻🩵 pic.twitter.com/TibKef70yZ — Tiffany Ariana 🇺🇸🤍 Trump 🦅 (@tiffanytrump81) May 18, 2025

It’s the kind of irony that writes itself.

The resurfaced footage serves as a reminder of Trump’s unpredictable style and his talent for creating moments that live forever on the internet. Whether he was genuinely charmed by the baby or simply couldn’t pass up a crowd-pleasing opportunity, the social media verdict was clear: maybe leave the babies with their parents next time.