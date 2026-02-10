‘That Was Painful to Watch’: Cringe-Worthy Clip of Donald Trump Grabbing a Young Girl and Leaning In as If Expecting More Leaves Viewers Stunned

Under a swirling cloud that seems to follow him wherever cameras are rolling, President Donald Trump has once again become the focus of attention for reasons that have little to do with policy and everything to do with personal conduct.

In an era where everything is captured, moments that once would have gone unnoticed are circulating online for everyone to see.

A resurfaced clip and recent White House moments have renewed scrutiny of how Donald Trump interacts with younger women, with viewers once again left visibly uncomfortable. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Clips often gain new meaning when viewed alongside more recent controversies, shaping how audiences understand a public figure’s behavior over time. This is especially true with the man currently living in the White House.

The moment now circulating online comes from a December 2019 Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida.

At the time, the scene unfolded like many of Trump’s public appearances: a supportive crowd, a young activist invited onstage, and the president, during his first administration, framing the moment as a show of solidarity and strength.

This girl clearly wants to exit but the sick sadistic fuck can’t accept rejection and pulls her to him not once but twice.

Video credit: @CensoredHumans

pic.twitter.com/cqmqnUVEOJ — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) February 8, 2026

That activist was Laura Schoeck, a North Carolina State University student, whom Trump introduced as someone who had been “attacked by Antifa thugs” while promoting a campus event.

The setup cast her as both victim and fighter, a familiar narrative in Trump’s political storytelling. Schoeck took the microphone and spoke about her experience as a conservative student activist.

“Thank you, President Trump. As you know, I go to NC State, where our friend Laura Trump went. Members of antifa and other socialist groups violently attacked Jack Bishop, Dan Bishop, congressman Bishop’s son, as well as Poor People’s Hair — even my hair — and mocked people for their medical conditions,” she said.

She closed her remarks with a call to action: “At the end of the day, we have a responsibility. Turning Point USA members have a duty to stand up for what is right and continue to fight for freedom.”

When Schoeck finished speaking, Trump stepped forward to thank her. He shook her hand and lightly patted her forearm as she turned to exit the stage.

As she began to walk away, Trump pulled her back toward him and made a kissing motion, turning his cheek in her direction.

Schoeck leaned forward briefly but stopped short, quickly disengaging. She dropped Trump’s hand and exited the stage without further interaction.

Trump returned to the podium smiling and gave several thumbs-up gestures as the crowd looked on.

The resurfaced clip has reignited discussion about Trump’s interactions with women, particularly younger women, in public settings. Many viewers viewed the moment not as an isolated exchange, but as part of a pattern that has followed him across multiple appearances.

Reaction on social media reflected that discomfort.

“Ugh if this is real he looks like he was about to kiss her,” one person tweeted.

Another added, “That was PAINFUL to watch. She gave him the tap on the shoulder and then wanted to exit. He went in for the kiss and you could see her feel trapped and obligated.”

A third comment read,“I wouldn’t want him anywhere near my daughter even if She was a #Mannequin.”

Someone else said, “Yeah highly inappropriate. He doesn’t care. The old man still likes young girls.”

One viewer summed up the unease by writing, “Now just imagine when there’s no camera or audience around.”

That reaction echoes criticism Trump has faced more recently over how he engages with women within his own administration.

During an Aug. 11, 2025, White House press conference, Trump repeatedly called out Karoline Leavitt, the 27-year-old White House press secretary, interrupting proceedings to summon her forward.

.@POTUS "Where's @karolineleavitt? Where's my superstar? Is this the largest crowd that you’ve ever seen?"



Karoline: "Yes… I think all of you would agree, it’s why we need to build a ballroom."



Reporter: "Can we build a big beautiful briefing room?"



POTUS: "No. I don't want… pic.twitter.com/TQ9Ev6h5n5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 11, 2025

“Where’s Karoline? Where’s my superstar? Karoline, is Karoline in the back? Where’s Karoline? Come here, Karoline. Come here, Karoline. Come here,” he said, before asking reporters, “Is she doing a good job?”

While some supporters interpreted the moment as praise, others saw it as another example of a dynamic that feels dated — behavior often excused as old-school pleasantries but viewed differently in 2026 with younger women or students.

It may be that he struggles to read the room around children. During a recent Oval Office press conference for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, attention drifted to two young girls nearby.

Donald Trump falls asleep and farts in front of two young girls. pic.twitter.com/Elnk0qpa8G — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) January 14, 2026

After an abrupt sound broke the silence, one child’s face visibly tightened, prompting social media jokes — including one claim she reacted to “47” passing gas.

Taken together, these moments have reinforced the sense that Trump remains largely unaware of how his behavior lands in the modern spotlight. As older clips resurface and new ones circulate, the focus continues to shift away from what is being said and toward interactions that leave viewers watching uncomfortably — and cringing all the same.