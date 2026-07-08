‘Out Of His Mind!’: Trump Bizarrely Claims He’s No. 1 on ‘Tic Tac’ and Attacks Taylor Swift — The Internet Then Responds with Hardcore Facts

The internet has a way of settling arguments in seconds.

Claims about popularity, influence, and follower counts can be verified with a few taps, leaving little room for exaggeration.

Even so, one long-running feud found its way to Donald Trump, where a discussion about TikTok quickly turned into an unexpected comparison with one of the biggest stars on the planet.

White House rep tries to defend Donald Trump’s “unfiltered” rants online in the wee hours. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump took questions from reporters in the Oval Office recently, and within minutes the conversation shifted from Chinese spyware and tech billionaires to his own social media fame.

It started as a compliment tour. It ended somewhere much stranger, with an 80-year-old mixing up facts and calling an app his favorite breath freshener.

“I’m a cheerleader for geniuses. I love geniuses. I love high-IQ people,” the billionaire politician told reporters, according to Mediaite, name-checking Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos. Then, without warning, he pivoted to TikTok.

‘OMG’: Trump Had to See It for Himself, Flies Over His Reflecting Pool Masterpiece as Photos of Something Dead In the Water Go Viral



‘You Fool’: Trump Tried to Lie About the Disastrous Secrets Hidden at the Bottom of the $14M Pool, But Uncovered Photos Exposed What He Really Did

He said tik tok 3 times https://t.co/WBGdJEoYHd — Dr. G Highly Informed misinformation specialist (@blounttruthnow) July 6, 2026

“Now, there is a thing called TikTok. Have you heard of it?” Trump said. “They were talking about the dangers of TikTok, and it’s Chinese, a whole thing, spying and what they are doing. Well, except it was announced about two days ago, the new numbers just came out. You know who the number one person in Tic Tac is by far?”

Nobody in the room answered, so Trump did.

“Trump, me. I’m number one… Taylor Swift was number eleven. I’m number one on TikTok by far,” he said. “It was sent to me. The list comes out… I was number one by a lot.”

There was no list produced for cameras, and no source was cited. The claim was also false.

According to Epidemic Sound, Trump is far from the top of the list and does not even crack the top 10.

Khaby Lame leads with 162.3 million followers. Swift has 33.5 million followers, more than double the president’s 16.6 million, and she is not in the Top 10 list. The White House account trails even further behind with about 7 million followers. Combined, Trump and his administration are not more than the “Bad Blood” singer.

Reaction online was immediate.

“He’s so unbelievably stupid, holy f—k,” one person wrote. “Tic Tac? He has tic tac brain,” someone else joked.

A different commenter fired back, “Good grief, @realdonaldtrump lies with every breath he takes. It takes 5 seconds to disprove this one.” Another chimed in, “So proud to hear that he is the biggest user of tic tac. Now, if we could just do something about his farts.”

One user simply summed it up: “What a clown!”

“Lies lies lies. He’s not even Top 20,” read one exasperated reply, which included the list to back it up.

smh — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) July 7, 2026

Someone else went further: “It’s like living a nightmare at this point with this imbecile as ‘president’. Like how is this even being allowed to continue. He is literally the last person on the planet that should be anywhere near a position of power.”

And one commenter connected the dots back to an old scandal: “TikTok! Trump can’t get Tic Tac out of his mind. He mentioned them during that Access Hollywood shoot. ‘I’ve got to use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p—sy. You can do anything,'” they wrote, reminding others of the resurfaced clip.

smh — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) July 7, 2026

Swift’s name surfacing during the exchange was hardly random.

Trump has repeatedly targeted the pop star since she endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign.

He responded with a Truth Social post declaring, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.” Months later, he mocked her appearance, claimed she was no longer “HOT,” and after the Eagles defeated Travis Kelce’s Chiefs in the Super Bowl, joked, “I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?”

It is so deep that when Swift and Kelce married last week, the White House quickly posted a pink billboard closely resembling the couple’s own wedding announcement, replacing it with the message: “TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT.”

The TikTok boast also fits a broader pattern of claims the president has lied about.

At the G7 summit in June, Trump dismissed viral clips appearing to show him nodding off during public events, telling reporters, “I’m not a big sleeper anyway.”

The debate even reached Congress, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted he had “never seen him fall asleep,” prompting Rep. Ted Lieu to respond that video footage told a different story.

Trump also claimed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had “begged” him for a photo during the summit. Meloni dismissed his account, calling it “completely fabricated” and reminding reporters that neither she nor Italy begs.

He has also boasted he is the first president to “put America first,” an argument that points to his desire to be on Mount Rushmore.

Whether discussing world leaders or his own popularity, Trump has often offered versions of events that are quickly scrutinized online. The TikTok claim became the latest example— and once again Swift found herself pulled into the story.