‘Hilarious!’: Belgian World Cup Team Epically Trolls Trump After Beating Team USA — And What They Did is Sure to Have Him Fuming Behind the Scenes

FIFA World Cup fans are ridiculing Donald Trump and his exaggerated sense of global authority, leaving him powerless to change the narrative.

Social media is riddled with low-blows targeting the 80-year-old president after the U.S. men’s national soccer team failed to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The USMNT lost 4-1 to the Belgium Red Devils in a round of 16 games in Seattle on July 6.

Trump insists he didn’t fall during the chaotic evacuation after assassination attempt, but many viewers say the footage tells a different story.(Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

The president seemed to have a vested interest in the tournament after admitting he asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review a red-card foul against USA’s Folarin Balogun.

The infraction would have suspended the athlete from playing, but Trump’s nudge reinstated him.

“When they take your best player… and they say you can’t play, that’s very unfair,” said Trump during an Oval Office meeting hours ahead of the game. “If they wouldn’t allow a top player, maybe among the best on the team, I think it would have left a big stain,” he added.

Furthermore, the politician explained, “The game tonight’s gonna be amazing, and we’re going to have a full team, and Belgium’s gonna have a full team. And you know what? If they beat us, then they can be really proud. The other way, if they beat us, we’ll say — I say it was rigged just like the election was rigged in 2020.”

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When the U.S. lost, Belgium issued a savage message to Trump and the FIFA organization. “Overturn this,” read a tweet. “Thank you Belgium for having fun with the cheater. Your joy is contagious to us,” read an X user’s response.

Belgium’s soccer team really mocked Donald Trump after clobbering the USA team in the World Cup last night. pic.twitter.com/F3cTOca2mF — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 7, 2026

A second person commented, “Red Devils woke up and chose violence.” A Trump defender hit back at the widespread lampooning to say, “KARMA coming your way Belgium. You’ll NEVER be better than The U.S.A.”

The triumphant team was still on the field when they took their first swing at Trump by doing his signature fist pump dance. The businessman deploys the moves whenever the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” plays.

A Trump critic tweeted, “That’s hilarious.”

The players continued their ribbing in the locker room, simultaneously dancing and singing the anthem. One person theorized that Trump would interpret the humiliating act as a form of flattery. “Trump will think they love him,” they wrote.

Someone else remarked, “I love that the Mocker-in-Chief is getting a dose of his own medicine. What a mediocre, low energy dance to be known for worldwide. Perfectly fitting.”

For others, there was no denying that Trump lending his support to sports carries a track record of poor outcomes.

According to one , “Trump’s cheating added to the USA team’s pressure. He lost the game for them. And, now, we’ll never know if they could have won fair & square. Trump ruins everything he touches!!!”

On Instagram Threads, Meidas Touch noted, “Sports fans are calling it the Trump curse. He attended the Super Bowl and predicted a Chiefs win, but the Eagles blew them out..was there when the Commanders hosted the Lions and lost at home. He watched from a suite as Miami fell in the College Football National Championship.”

Trump will attend the World Cup final, where he and Infantino will present the trophy to the tournament’s winning team.