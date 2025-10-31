‘Did They Get That in Lieu of Candy’: Trump Gets Dragged After Awkward Halloween Moment with Kids—Then Repeats Bizarre Trick from His Last Presidency 

Forget fun-size Snickers and Reese’s Cups — Donald Trump had a different kind of treat up his sleeve this Halloween, and it came with his personal stamp plastered all over it.

The evening had all the makings of a TV moment. Around 6 p.m., Trump and first lady Melania emerged from the White House’s southern entrance to the strains of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” played by a military string ensemble.

Children lined up in costumes ranging from astronauts to marshmallow characters as Trump smiled and handed out chocolate bars. But they got something no parent ever expected. In addition to loads of candy, the president thought the kids would want a personal gift that had his personal touch and likeness all over it.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, DC on OCtober 30, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

According to attendees, Trump appeared delighted as he passed out glossy Time magazine covers — each one featuring himself, smiling, boasting about the “historic” moments captured on the covers. Some parents laughed it off, while viewers online called it the most on-brand move imaginable.

Zooming in on the unconventional Halloween handout, cameras captured Trump signing and distributing his Time covers, though not the current issue.

One image showed him after the 2024 attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, where his ear was grazed by a bullet. The other image celebrated Trump’s 2024 Person of the Year honor.

Rather than promoting the latest edition, which he’s gone on record as saying he does not like, Trump held up the older covers for the kids before autographing them, making sure each little trick-or-treater walked away with a presidential keepsake.

When Threads showed an image of Trump giving his pictures away, people weighed in with a range of reactions. The disbelief was palpable when another person asked, “Please tell me this is fake??”

Another wrote, “WTH Is he giving a picture of himself away for? A third said, “He’s holding up his picture like the children could give a damn, they’re only there because they saw candy.”

Roasting the president, one person said, “Trump is dressed up as the worst president. Perfect fit.” His wife didn’t escape the roasting either — commenters joked, “Melania dressed as Inspector Gadget?” complete with her long brown trench coat and a serious facial expression.

One person inquired, “Did they get that in lieu of candy?” No, that’s not the case.

Images show Trump handing out candy to kids, placing it in their bags or on top of their heads, just as he did during a viral 2019 moment, playfully placing a candy bar on a child’s costume head.

The Time magazine covers Trump chose to distribute were no accident. He passed out two different Time photos, conspicuously leaving out the recent one he publicly trashed.

On Oct. 13, Time announced he would grace the cover with the caption “His Triumph” beneath his image. The portrait was shot from a low angle that highlighted the loose skin on his neck, while sun glare from behind made his combover appear wispy and sparse.

Trump took to Truth Social, claiming Time wrote a relatively good story but the picture may have been the worst of all time. He fumed about his hair and the angle from which the photographer took the shot.

That outburst set the stage for Time’s next cover, unveiled Oct. 23 — another unflattering portrait, this time showing Trump behind the Oval Office desk with an orange complexion and noticeably lighter hands. He hasn’t commented on that one yet, but even California Gov. Gavin Newsom couldn’t resist trolling him, posting a close-up of Trump’s neck after the first complaint went viral.

While the flicks have captured headlines, the entire day was not lost.

Melania shared her own sweet moment with a little girl who appeared scared to approach, stooping down and opening her arms to bring the child closer.

She placed her hand on the little girl’s cheek and rubbed her shoulder reassuringly as they watched together. Separately, Trump high-fived a boy who appeared to be dressed as him. They both were wearing blue suits with red ties and red MAGA hats. A little girl accompanying the Trump-dressed boy appeared to be dressed as the first lady. She had a hat and a white coat on.

The first lady was seen bending over and appeared to compliment the duo on their look, according to the Daily Mail.

By night’s end, kids left with chocolate bars and autographed pictures, and adults were left wondering: Was it a photo op or a collectors’ item?

Either way, social media summed it up best — only Donald Trump could turn Halloween candy into a limited-edition Trump souvenir.