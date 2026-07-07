‘Oh Look’: Trump Stumbles, Gets Lost on Live TV as World Leader Steps In at the Nick of Time — White House Scrambles to Delete It, But It Was Too Late

Donald Trump is once again using his administration to scrub the internet of another humiliating incident that may have told the truth before they could.

The 80-year-old Republican arrived in Turkey for a two-day North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit.

However, it’s been chaos since the moment he stepped off the plane at Ankara’s Etimesgut Air Base on July 7.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) during their formal arrival at the NATO summit. (Photo by Emrah Gurel – Pool/Getty Images)

Upon arriving on Air Force One, Trump slowly descended down the plane stairs, gripping the handrails with each step.

White House staffers, Secret Service agents, and photographers were waiting at the bottom of the staircase.

Trump seemed surprised that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, 72, greeted him on the tarmac.

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He got low, clapped, and raised his hands.

The two world leaders then strolled together on a blue carpet as a military procession lined the walkway.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Trump struggled to walk in a straight line and nearly lost track of where he was going.

🚨 NOW: President Trump has ARRIVED in Ankara, Turkey for the NATO Summit



And they gave him a HELL of a welcome, with President Endorgan meeting him on the tarmac 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/k7Az678BjX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 7, 2026

Footage of the televised encounter also showed the American leader nearly bumping into Erdoğan.

At one point, Trump got stopped mid-stride and turned toward the honor guard that greeted him.

Erdoğan had to grab the U.S. president by the arm and steer him in the right direction.

🚨 JUST NOW: PRESIDENT TRUMP was greeted by a full HONOR GUARD in Turkey upon landing



Pres. Erdogan was waiting at the bottom of the stairs



Still so thankful it’s TRUMP representing us on the world stage rather than that cackling old hag



Stay safe, 47 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2U4aIa0VPZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 7, 2026

A clip of the awkward interaction quickly spread online, prompting people to point out Trump’s apparent decline.

“Does he know how to walk right?” one person wondered. Someone else jokingly replied, “He walks right, then he walks left, then right again.”

Others noticed how dazed and confused the former reality star looked.

“Trump always looks so damn lost, largely because he is,” read a tweet. One account sarcastically complained, “Turkey couldn’t spring for a wheelchair? Come on!!!”

“He is sleepwalking,” joked another poster, referring to Trump constantly nodding off during public events like White House press conferences and the NBA Finals in New York City.

Erdogan clutches a wandering Trump's arm to guide him around pic.twitter.com/MnP2JxdVA1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 7, 2026

“Then he couldn’t walk straight and wandered after that he napped. So embarrassing,” wrote another Trump detractor on Threads.

Similarly, one more poster stated, “His feet wander as much as his mouth does. He clearly can’t stay focused on anything, walking or talking.”

Concerns about Trump’s vigor have plagued the current administration since he returned to office in 2025.

The White House shared the same footage on its social pages. However, the exact moment Trump paused at the honor guard before Erdogan had to grab him was deleted.

“You missed some bits,” said one social media user who instantly noticed. “…here lemme help you out. Dementia Donny is showing his true colors.”

Another joked, “Oh look, a turkey just landed in Turkey.”

President Donald J. Trump Arrives in Turkey and is greeted by the President, @RTErdogan, ahead of the NATO summit. 🇺🇸🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/IQNkF0fq7n — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 7, 2026

Particularly, Trump’s bruised hands have been a major talking point in the discussion about the state of his health.

The White House claimed that a combination of frequent hand-shaking, a daily aspirin regimen, and minor accidents caused the noticeable abrasions that are regularly covered with skin-toned makeup.

Trump’s lower limbs come across just as damaged as his black-and-blue hands. Pictures of swollen ankles have inspired countless memes at his expense. The use of his legs is a separate issue that consumes news headlines, too.

On more than one occasion, Trump has been seen limping, tripping over steps, and walking in the opposite direction he’s supposed to go.

At the G7 summit in June, Trump appeared to head in the wrong direction after a photo op until French President Emmanuel Macron redirected him.

Trump grabs Indian Prime Minister Modi's wrist for support as he steps up a small stair during the G7 summit pic.twitter.com/J2S4F91BoM — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 16, 2026

Video from last month shows another moment where Trump stumbled and missed a step on the aircraft stairs before one leg briefly buckled. Moments later, he appeared to stumble again as he crossed the tarmac.

Trump quickly regained his footing, steadied himself, and continued toward waiting reporters without reacting to the moment.

Months earlier, another video appeared to show Trump dragging his right leg at Mar-a-Lago.

White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella has repeatedly declared Trump in “excellent health” and fully fit for office. Still, repeated televised moments showing the president hobbling and wandering away from events have done little to ease public concern.