‘Oh!’: Trump Thought He Made a Flawless Entrance at NATO — But Cameras Caught the One Embarrassing Secret the White House Went to Extremes to Conceal

Donald Trump arrived at this year’s NATO summit with the usual fanfare reserved for a sitting U.S. president.

World leaders lined up to greet him for his so-called flawless entrance. And cameras captured every handshake and smile, and reporters documented each stop as the high-profile gathering got underway.

On the surface, it looked like another carefully choreographed entrance designed to project strength and confidence — his two favorite things — on the world stage.

President Trump looked ready for another picture-perfect NATO moment—until one camera caught something the White House couldn’t even hide. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As the day unfolded, Trump spent time with fellow leaders, answered reporters’ questions, and drew attention for several exchanges during the summit.

But it wasn’t the official photos or his remarks that ended up dominating the conversation online.

Instead, another camera angle began circulating across social media, revealing one embarrassing secret the White House went to extremes to conceal.

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The clip soon overshadowed much of the day’s diplomatic agenda, with critics arguing it exposed something the White House has repeatedly tried to downplay.

Still, the presidency tasks him with keeping up appearances while millions wait for his healthy charade to slip.

Eagle-eyed critics did not have to wait long during Trump’s appearance at the two-day NATO Summit in Turkey. From the moment he stepped off his new Air Force One jet, it was obvious that Trump’s appearance would amplify whispers about his declining health.

His medical team continues to give him a clean bill of health, but there is still one troubling aspect about Trump that contradicts that assertion: his bruised hands.

Getty’s unforgiving close-ups during the trip revealed a thick layer of concealer on the top of Trump’s right hand. His aging mitts looked red, but the makeup showed up as a sandy, tan color.

The splotchy spackle has been present for months. On Facebook, savage included, “Looks like he’s going to keel over any minute!” and “Looks.like a corpse with orange pancake makeup.”

One can only wonder, “If it looks that bad with makeup, what does it look like without?” A prediction read, “Oh, it’s DARK PURPLE. He’s already on blood thinners so, his veins don’t stop leaking blood easily.”

Other responses to new photos of the ever-injured hand include “The hand that never heals. WTF!” and the commonly shared speculation that “he’s getting infusions of some drug every weekend to try and keep him alive and he’s old af, so the i.v. leaves a bruise every time.”

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, excessive handshaking is to blame for the contusions.

A critic mocked the explanation when they remarked, “So much handshaking. Handshaking at levels nobody has ever seen before. Some say it’s the best handshaking they’ve ever seen.”

More people fussed over the eyesore on X. Those reactions included someone tweeting, “He’s gonna need a special effects makeup artist to hide that bruise.”

In May, Trump waved at reporters on the South Lawn, once again revealing his bruises and a gross hole-like dent.

That same month, he received an “excellent” health report following his fourth examination. His physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, noted Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis and his use of blood thinners, the latter being a regimen Trump boasted keeps his blood from being “thick.”

People noticed when he stopped his weekend golfing trips to Mar-a-Lago, when he began hiding from public view for days on end, and when he began sending appointed officials in his place to travel internationally.

The unusual observances could only mean one thing, to skeptics, at least: that the administration is working overtime to prevent Trump from having a health mishap.

Not even the controlled confines of the Oval Office have been without incident. Trump regularly slurs some words and mispronounces others, and, all too often, he is caught sleeping when others are speaking.

His meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on day one of the NATO Summit was a debacle, too.

Erdoğan stepped in to help guide Trump by the arm from Air Force One, and then the U.S. president’s energy crashed during a televised meeting, showing him leaning in a chair, losing a battle to fatigue.