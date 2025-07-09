‘You Caused the Wreckage’: Jennifer Lopez’s First Live Performance of ‘Wreckage of You’ Takes an Unexpected Turn as Fans Say It’s a ‘Rude’ Message to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s highly anticipated European tour kicked off this week with more drama than anticipated, as the multi-hyphenate entertainer debuted a deeply personal new song that has social media divided over both its emotional content and her vocal delivery.

The 55-year-old superstar opened her Up All Night Tour in Pontevedra, Spain, on July 8, introducing audiences to “Wreckage of You,” a raw piano ballad that appears to chronicle her journey through a heartbreak following her divorce from Ben Affleck, which was finalized in January after two years of marriage.

Jennifer Lopez debuted her breakup song “Wreckage of You” about Ben Affleck to harsh vocal criticism, while her sexy Instagram posts suggest she may still want him back. (Photo: @jlo/Instagram)

Taking the stage with vulnerability that felt both brave and exposed, Lopez told the Spanish crowd that this was “a new song that I want to sing for the first time that came to me when I was up all night one night.”

The intimate performance has the Bronx beauty delivering lyrics about climbing out of wreckage, finding strength in scars, and discovering that love must start from within. However, what was intended as a moment of artistic catharsis quickly became a lightning rod for criticism when footage of the performance circulated on social media platforms.

The backlash was swift and unforgiving.

When “Entertainment Tonight” shared clips of the performance on Facebook, critics on that platform didn’t hold back their opinions about Lopez’s vocal abilities.

“Did she see the wreckage in the mirror??” one user commented, while another quipped, “Only thing wrecked here are my ears.”

The criticism continued with “Still can’t sing! Flat of day old beer! Ben don’t care,” as fans questioned both her technical skills and the song’s subject matter.

Some defenders of Affleck emerged in the comments, with one writing, “Rude of her to vilify Ben. Her record with relationships is the proof that she causes the reckages!!”

Another added, “She wrote this song for herself! We all saw how stressed you had Ben looking Jennifer! You caused the wreckage.”

The song’s debut comes just days after Lopez held an exclusive listening party in Los Angeles, where she premiered six new tracks, including “Up All Night,” “Regular,” “Free,” “Save Me Tonight,” “Birthday,” and the now-controversial “Wreckage of You.”

US Weekly reports attendee Edgardo Luis Rivera told that outlet that Lopez revealed she co-wrote and recorded the ballad just two weeks prior, explaining that the concept came to her while lying in bed after exhausting tour rehearsals. She described the previous year as particularly challenging both personally and professionally, forcing her to cancel her initial tour plans to focus on self-care and healing.

This latest musical offering represents a stark departure from Lopez’s 2024 album “This Is Me . . . Now,” which celebrated her rekindled romance with Affleck.

That album served as a sequel to her 2002 release “This Is Me . . . Then,” documenting their initial courtship over two decades ago. The contrast between celebrating their reunion and now processing their separation through music highlights the cyclical nature of their tumultuous relationship, which began in 2002, ended in 2004, rekindled in 2021, led to a Las Vegas wedding in 2022, and ultimately concluded with divorce papers she filed in 2024.

Throughout this emotional journey, Lopez has remained focused on her role as a mother to 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with Marc Anthony.

In a May 2025 interview with El Pais magazine, she revealed the promise she made to her children during this difficult transition: “I said, ‘I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better.’ I promised them that and I did it. They feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life.”

Adding fuel to the speculation fire, many observers believe Lopez’s recent social media activity suggests she hasn’t completely moved on from Affleck.

Recently, her Instagram has been buzzing with a series of sultry bikini photos that have fans questioning whether the steamy content represents genuine self-love or strategic messaging aimed at her ex-husband. Critics have labeled the posts as “thirst trap behavior,” suggesting that despite writing songs about climbing out of his wreckage, Lopez may still harbor hopes for reconciliation.

Despite the mixed reception to her vocal performance, Lopez’s message of resilience and personal growth resonates with her commitment to authentic storytelling through music.

The singer acknowledged that she had to “break to know how it feels” and expressed gratitude for the pain that ultimately led to strength. As she continues her European tour, Lopez appears determined to transform her personal struggles into artistic expression, regardless of public opinion about her delivery or motivations.