‘She Still Loves Him Look at Her’: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reunite After Messy Divorce and Her Reaction Has Fans Zooming In

Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband, Ben Affleck, had a cheeky embrace while at the premiere for their new film, “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

Cameras caught the exact moment Affleck desperately tried hard to get the attention of his second ex-wife, who happens to play the lead role in the movie he produced.

In the midst of conducting an interview, Affleck was not far behind Lopez as she was seen posing for photos with her co-star Tonatiuh. After noticing her ex, Lopez turned to say, “You’re here!” prompting Affleck to ask for a picture together.

Jennifer Lopez shares cheeky reunion with Ben Affleck at premiere of new movie, “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

“I’ll get in the picture right now,” Lopez replied, but she continued with her interview with “Access Hollywood” instead.

‘That J.LO Glow Is Long Gone’: Ben Affleck’s Fresh New Look Has Fans Saying He Looks ‘A Million Times Better’ After His Split from Jennifer Lopez

Another angle captured the two smiling after posing together as Affleck points his finger in another direction and talks with his hands, all while Lopez just smiles. But the former “Gigli” co-stars did appear to almost avoid a kiss in one image captured by Page Six.

“Are they about to kiss?” one person asked, while another said, “Their body language says it all and she still loves him. Look at her.”

A third said, “I think they’ll always have a love for each other but just can’t make a marriage work and that’s ok.”

Yet, some saw the footage another way, writing, “He always seems like he’s yelling at her…she looks to be trying to calm him or get away.”

A fourth person wrote, “Looks like she’s covering for him as he is yelling at her for not taking his lawyers’ calls.”

Lopez was asked about Affleck earlier in the day during an interview on the “Today” show, where she cut off reporter Craig Melvin when he asked about her ex-husband while in New York to promote the movie.

Lopez and Affleck’s divorce was finalized in January after their separation in 2024. The duo had reunited nearly 20 years after ending their 2003 engagement and were married in Las Vegas. They separated again two years later, and after Melvin noted that she was going through her divorce while shooting the film, Lopez seemed triggered as she smiled through her response.

jlo and ben affleck on their honeymoon, like a scene from a romantic movie 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6i0ntQN5dn — maria (@lopezcult) August 28, 2022

“In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalized with Ben,” he said before JLo cut him off with the quickness.

“There you go,” she exclaimed with a smile as she looked at someone off stage. “Look at this guy!”

“If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made,” Lopez added. “And I will always give him that credit. … And, yeah, things happen, you have to keep going.”

After the exchange was shared by People on Instagram, fans reacted in the comment section. A few fans felt bad for Lopez having to speak about her ex.

“I love Craig, but why? It was unnecessary and inappropriate,” noted one fan.

Other Instagram users enjoyed Melvin’s line of questioning. “That’s his job, dear,” added another. “If you don’t want to be questioned, don’t agree to be interviewed on the ‘Today’ show. It’s real easy.”

Lopez and Affleck reportedly broke up in part due to her intense craving for fame and the media attention the couple was subjected to. She also spoke on her divorce from Affleck during an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning” back in September and said she was a “different person” after the divorce.

“It was the best thing that ever happened to me,” she said. “Because it changed me. It helped me grow.”

Fans speculated that the actress still wanted her ex when she showed up in September at Affleck’s production office building — where she also happens to have an office — wearing an all crimson velvet ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez visits ex-husband Ben Affleck's LA office in eye-catching red velvet look – Daily Mail https://t.co/4HqtaudPkK — Billie (@BillieOsu1) September 16, 2025

During the “Today” interview, Melvin mentioned that Lopez gets to dance, sing, and act for the first time in the film and told the actress, “Well done.”

The 56-year-old performer got her start as a Fly Girl on the Wayans brothers’ hit show “In Living Color.” She also began her singing career in 1999 with her debut album, “On the 6.”

“Kiss of the Spider Woman,” starring Lopez and executive produced by Affleck, hits theatres on Oct. 10.