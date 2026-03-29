‘Imbecile’: Trump Brags About His Intelligence, Spirals Into Obama Insult— Then an Unexpected Twist Publicly Destroys Him

President Donald Trump is finally called out in the most unlikely of places over his incessant bragging about passing easy cognitive tests he tries to play off as IQ tests.

Trump has repeatedly boasted about passing three cognitive tests last year and has crowed repeatedly that he’s the only president who has ever taken the tests. He also always takes it a step further, challenging past presidents to take one and calling on the tests to be a requirement for future commanders in chief.

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to leave after speaking during an event at Verst Logistics on March 11, 2026 in Hebron, Kentucky. Verst Logistics handles packaging, shrink sleeve labeling, and transportation management for various brands. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)



During an Oval Office meeting on Thursday, March 26, Trump again started in on the same tired narrative.

“You know, I’ll say it right now, I say it because the press never reports it,” the president lied out of the gate, insisting journalists haven’t covered it despite all major news outlets reporting on it every time he announced he passed one of these exams in 2025.

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Trump continued gushing that he’s the only president who has ever taken a cognitive test.

“I took it three times. It’s actually a very hard test for a lot of people. It wasn’t hard for me, but it’s a cognitive test,” Trump gloated pridefully before launching into a major fabrication about the exam, which is usually used to diagnose and assess potential mental decline.

“Starts off with an easy question, and by the time you get to the middle it gets tougher. By the time you get to the end, very few people can answer those questions. You get very tough mathematical equations and things,” he said untruthfully.

After journalist Aaron Rupar posted the clip on X, the social media platform slapped a community note on the post warning that what Trump is saying is false.

The platform issued a correction that read, “The MoCA test Trump refers to is a 10-minute screening tool for mild cognitive impairment that people with normal cognition easily pass; it includes basic tasks like serial subtraction (100-7 repeatedly), not complex mathematical equations.”

The acronym MoCA stands for Montreal Cognitive Assessment and helps doctors identify mild cognitive impairment or early dementia. It is an easy exam for normal people and is not an intelligence test, as Trump so often claims it is.

Scores of 26 or higher out of 30 are considered normal, while lower scores may indicate cognitive decline in memory, executive function, or language, according to the MoCA geriatric toolkit.

Trump then bragged that he “aced it all three times” in front of doctors he didn’t know, as proof that were proof he’s telling the truth.

“And one doctor said, ‘I’ve never seen anybody get them all right. I’ve been doing the test for 20 years,’” the president trumpeted, before again urging more testing.

“I would love to see anybody that’s a president or a vice president, or anybody that has any chance of being a president, I would like to see them take a cognitive test,” he proclaimed.

The real issue here is why Trump took the test meant to measure cognitive decline, not once but three times last year, in April, October and again in November. Doctors were clearly trying to measure or diagnose some potential issue or trouble that Trump must have been exhibiting.

But he wasn’t done yet. Trump has made no secret of how jealous he is of former President Barack Obama. From Obama’s two consecutive terms as president, his popularity, his Nobel Peace Prize, the list of Obama’s achievements goes on and on, and Trump can’t stand it.

“We had a man in this office who had no clue what was happening, and let me give you a little secret, he wasn’t a smart man 30 years ago. And I’ll you about President Obama, he wasn’t a smart man either. I know all about him. He wasn’t a smart man,” an envious Trump repeated.

“Highly overrated. He was a great divider, and our country can’t go through that anymore,” Trump simpered.

But the numbers tell a different story.

Trump can’t get over the fact that Obama bested him in election victory margins and was reelected to consecutive terms, which Trump failed to do. In 2008, Obama beat former Republican Sen. John McCain in a decisive win with 365 electoral votes to McCain’s 173 and winning over 69 million popular votes or 52.9 percent to McCain’s 45.7 percent, according to the American Presidency Project.

Trump, by contrast, barely beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, and she won the popular vote, receiving more than 3 million ballots over Trump. And in 2024, Trump won 312 Electoral College votes to Harris’ 226, a far cry from Obama’s 365 electoral votes.

Social media had something to say about Trump’s sour grapes attitude toward Obama and his falsehoods on cognitive tests.

“A narcissistic, borderline insane man is POTUS and a first of his kind in how he operates like a dictator. What’s truly mind-boggling is that over 77 million Americans look at this putrid-brained imbecile and applaud him a genius. Are we in a matrix or the stupid is this great?” this frustrated X user wondered.

Poster Joelyn Keyes chimed in, “He’s so insecure. I love that President Obama lives rent-free in his scrambled brain. Another probably said it best of all, “Nobody has ever, ever been able to carry on with lies like Trump! That is one thing he really excels at!”

The president has been dogged by persistent speculation about his mental and physical health problems and fitness for office during his first year back in office, with no signs of abating. Trump is the oldest person to ever assume the office of U.S. President at 78 years old, back in January of 2025.