‘We Ain’t Forget’: Serena Williams’ Husband’s Sweet Hair Tutorial with His Daughters Gets Hijacked After Blowback Over One Controversial MAGA Photo

Alexis Ohanian is not letting a grudge lead him astray from sharing his daddy-daughter content on social media.

The tech entrepreneur has faced weeks of backlash for attending Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 fight night.

The spectacle left behind a ring of destruction on the White House lawn. But the wreckage extends beyond what contractors can repair.

Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams, is still facing blowback from attending a Trump party while raising mixed-race children. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood Foundation)

Attending the president’s birthday extravaganza on June 14 cost more than the price of admission — the unverified ticket prices range from $1 million to $1.5 million.

For some, the real price was their reputation. Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, was among those photographed at the event.

Outrage exploded online as images of Ohanian circulated on social platforms.

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Some social media users reduced the businessman to being a flip-flopper: publicly showing support for his family and Black social causes, only to be caught schmoozing with the Trump crowd.

However, followers’ ire and trolling seem to be a non-factor in the Reddit co-founder’s life.

Two weeks after Trump’s bash, Ohanian posted a light-hearted video with his daughters, Olympia and Adira.

He wrote in the caption, “Being Papa to these two girls is the greatest gift.”

He was shown in deep focus as he parted Adira’s hair with Olympia’s assistance.

Being Papa to these two girls is the greatest gift. pic.twitter.com/Tv7Hq2B4oz — Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) June 28, 2026

“Serena winning on and off the court,” gushed one follower. A second fan shared, “I love this shows the unity, the compassion, the love of a daughters and father relationship. I love daughter and father relationships. They are the best. keep up the good work Alexis.”

The political misstep also resurfaced. A third follower commented, “I forgive you for hanging out with the orange man at the WH fight! Too cute.. and she knows the days of the week.”

Others were not as quick to move on from the controversy. Ohanian has always shared glimpses into his life as a dad of two daughters.

But now, some are viewing this post through a new lens, saying it’s not as innocent as it once seemed.

On IG Threads, a skeptic typed, “Sir, these performative posts are going to get called out until you change who your friends are. We can’t enjoy them if while we remember you being at the UFC White House lawn circus.”

More jabs at him read, “Using your Black girls as human shields is crazy work. We’re not buying it, Trumper!!” to “And yet you chose to attend that UFC klan fest. We ain’t forgot, Alexis.”

“Rushed to the comments & they did not disappoint. He thought this would make us forget about it,” said a fifth individual.

Some questioned whether the post was meant to do damage control in the wake of the blowback. One person suspected, “This feels like clean up on aisle nine.”

Ohanian was further picked apart when someone else wrote, “They called your wife a man, they called First Lady Michelle Obama a man and YOU ATTEND SOME BOORISH EVENT of them?”

Serena’s muscular, athletic build has fueled ruthless comments comparing her to a man throughout her career. Michelle Obama has endured the same slander since her husband, Barack Obama, was first elected president in 2008.

The wild claim resurfaced during UFC Freedom 250 when fighter Josh Hokit enthusiastically told the crowd, “Michelle Obama is a man.”

In Ohanian’s defense, one person argued, “Omg so the one stupidly accepted invite from a business partner wipes out everything he has said and done since Junior was born ?”

Another said, “He doesn’t support Trump! He always supports the black community.”

The investor previously addressed the issue on X. He wrote, “Yes, that fighter’s slur about former First Lady Michelle Obama was vile and inappropriate. I attended the UFC event via invitation from TKO/IMG leadership (I own 5 pro sports teams + a league). I was already on my way home when those comments were made and was glad to see Dana condemn them.”

Williams has not issued a statement regarding her husband’s business outings. Instead, the 44-year-old mom of two is focusing on returning to Wimbledon for singles and doubles matches.