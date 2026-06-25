‘He Knows Better’: Trump Calls Obama an SOB — Obama Shares One Story About Their Face-to-Face Meeting Trump Never Wanted Anyone Talking About Again

Just days after President Donald Trump publicly called Barack Obama a “stupid son of a b-tch,” the former president offered a response that cut deeper than a typical political rebuttal.

According to Obama, Trump’s swagger has a habit of disappearing whenever the two men are actually standing in the same room.

The claim pulled back the curtain on one of the longest-running feuds in American politics and raised a simple question: why does the tone change when Trump’s foremost political opponent is suddenly face-to-face?

(Photos by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Obama’s latest clapback came during an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast, where he argued that Trump’s repeated references to him amount to an “obsession” and evidence that the president is “not focused on the American people.”

But it was Obama’s claim about their private interactions that drew the most attention. According to the former president, Trump’s combative public persona fades whenever the two men are standing in the same room.

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“The other thing I believe in, and part of what we try to teach in our leadership training, is I believe in face to face,” Obama said.

“I believe in conversation. So if this — whoever you were talking about — was in front of me,” Obama added without ever bothering to call Trump by name, “..which has happened a couple times, he don’t talk like that because he knows better. And I think there is a — that filter of the phone creates a situation both where people just say kind of crazy stuff that they would never say to your face with no consequences.”

Trump: "You know what the Iranians did? They laughed at Obama and they said he's a stupid son of a bitch." pic.twitter.com/2l712bUV2d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2026

Obama’s comments landed just days after Trump renewed his criticism of the former president while attending the G7 summit in France.

During remarks about the conflict involving Iran, Trump suddenly turned to a decade-old dispute over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear agreement negotiated during Obama’s administration, and referred to Obama as a “stupid son of a b-tch.”

The contrast between Trump’s latest attack and Obama’s description of their in-person encounters quickly fueled reactions online.

One social media user wrote, “I’ve been saying this. Trump won’t say any of that Truth Social shit he says online, to Obama’s face.”

Another commenter wrote, “He’s a loud mouthed simpleton … All talk”

A third reaction said: “Cowards only act tough when no one is looking!”

Another user rejected Obama’s explanation that Trump moderates his tone because he “knows better,” arguing instead, “It’s not because he knows better. He’s a chicken who likes to sound tough in a space where he’s unlikely to get push back.”

Obama on Trump:



If this whoever you were talking about was in front of me — which has happened a couple times — he don't talk like that because he knows better.



Source: ALL THE SMOKE pic.twitter.com/o4TYdZUEdT — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 24, 2026

The discussion also revived memories of one of the most talked-about moments from former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral early last year. Cameras captured Trump and Obama seated beside one another at Washington National Cathedral, where the two appeared to share a lengthy and surprisingly friendly conversation before services began.

Video of the exchange spread rapidly online because it seemed at odds with the years of hostility that have characterized their public relationship. Obama was seen laughing at something Trump said, and the two men chatted for several minutes before the ceremony got underway.

The moment stood out even more because Carter’s funeral brought together all five living American presidents: Trump, Obama, President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton and former President George W. Bush.

Trump also exchanged greetings with former Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Al Gore. The appearance marked the first time Pence and Trump had been together publicly since the end of their administration in January 2021. Their relationship collapsed after Pence refused Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election on Jan. 6.

But it was the interaction between Trump and Obama that generated the most fascination.

The two men have spent years attacking each other. Trump falsely promoted claims that Obama was not born in the United States and therefore was not eligible to serve as president. He has also repeatedly accused Obama of spying on his 2016 campaign.

Obama, meanwhile, campaigned aggressively against Trump during the 2016, 2020 and 2024 elections, warning voters that he viewed Trump as a threat to democratic institutions and criticizing his conduct in office.

Their rivalry stretches back even further. Obama famously mocked Trump during the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner while Trump sat in the audience. Many political observers have long viewed that night as a turning point that helped push Trump toward launching the presidential campaign that eventually carried him to the White House.