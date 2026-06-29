‘Unhinged!’: Trump Melts Down Over White House Leaks — But it’s the Details About His Shocking Bathroom Requests He Really Wants to Hide

Donald Trump has thrown tantrums over poll numbers, press briefings, and “Saturday Night Live” sketches. He has raged at prosecutors, ex-generals, late-night comics, past presidents, and dead senators.

America thought it had seen every flavor of his fury.

But leave it to a book that dishes on the most embarrassing details of his personal life to send the president of the United States spiraling into a midnight meltdown.

A bombshell tell-all about Trump’s private White House chaos sent the president into a very public meltdown. (Photo: Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)

That’s exactly what happened when “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump” by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan hit shelves last week. The book struck a nerve with the former reality star. It also earned Haberman a spot in Trump’s elite nickname club — alongside Crooked Hillary, Crazy Bernie, Crying Chuck, and Pocahontas. She is now Maggot Haberman.

Grounded in more than 1,000 interviews, it dismantles Trump’s projection of a gilded second term and replaces it with something far more damaging: the mundane, messy, deeply unglamorous truth.

By Sunday morning, the 80-year-old president had cracked.

Trump posted a rambling screed to Truth Social just after midnight, attacking Haberman by name — and calling her a bug twice.

“Based on a very quick and boring briefing concerning the Magot Hagerman book about me, it is mostly made up, Fake News, largely fiction,” he opened, deploying a favored insult nickname for the reporter who has covered him for over a decade.

He was just warming up.

“She is a third rate writer and intellect, who has made a first rate income because of your favorite President, ME,” Trump continued. He relitigated the 2020 election: “REMEMBER, I WON THE ELECTION, BIG – ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, THE POPULAR VOTE, 86% of the Counties.”

Trump also swung at a claim the authors never made, insisting they “don’t have the audio tapes that they imply they have” — a slip that fueled speculation about what he feared had been captured inside the White House. He closed by renaming Haberman: “Just another Margot Con Job!” then lurched abruptly to: “And Iran will never have a Nuclear Weapon!!!”

Co-author Jonathan Swan went unmentioned entirely.

So, what are some of the things that set him off?

The most “infuriating” revelation, per a senior Trump appointee who spoke to Zeteo, wasn’t the Situation Room leaks. It was the trash.

“Regime Change” describes Trump’s bedroom habits in stomach-turning detail. Empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons are scattered across the floor each morning. Presidential sterling silver utensils were tossed out alongside food wrappers. Then there’s the bathroom. Trump reportedly insisted on wall-to-wall carpet near his shower. Staff rotated identical pieces so wet sections could dry. No bath mat. Just a quiet fear of mold beneath the rugs.

“It makes him look so f–king gross,” one senior Trump appointee told Zeteo. “The president sees everything, and he knows about the trash and bathroom sections, and thinks it’s complete bulls–t that they published it.”

The book confirms that Trump and Melania do not share a bedroom.

Trump allegedly tried to relocate Melania’s decorative selections into his own space because he wanted “the better room.” The book also spotlights 34-year-old aide Natalie Harp — the West Wing’s “human printer.”

She left adoring notes in Trump’s personal spaces, including one reading, “You are all that matters to me.” Trump allegedly told staffers Harp was “the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids.”

Facebook readers were merciless.

“tRump is insane. The truth sometimes hurts, Donny,” one person wrote, as another joked, “Thought he only read comic books.” A third comment read, “Somebody empty out his diaper before he uses the button.”

Another said, “Take the keys away from grandpa.”

“For those of you who do not speak Trumpian, if Trump says he won the election, that means he lost,” joked, as someone else called him an “Unhinged liar!”

Beyond the personal humiliations, the book exposes Trump privately mocking Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg for kissing up to him.

The book also pulls back the curtain on Situation Room meetings led by Trump and his inner circle. According to the authors, those sessions included verbatim quotes from highly classified discussions about Iran, as well as conversations surrounding the Epstein files. They suggested having Tucker Carlson interview Ghislaine Maxwell in prison to rehabilitate the president’s image.

Simon & Schuster ordered an additional 150,000 copies on publication day.

For a man who built an empire on gold-plated opulence, “Regime Change” delivers something no attack ad ever could — not scandal, but smallness, dirtiness, and embarrassment.

And judging by the midnight rant, Donald Trump knows it.