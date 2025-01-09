‘After All He Did to Him’: Social Media Erupts As Video Emerges of Barack Obama, Donald Trump Laughing Together Months After President-Elect Threatened ‘Violence’ Against Michelle Obama 

Donald Trump and Barack Obama go way back, but no one would’ve expected the warm, friendly conversation the two appeared to share Thursday morning at the funeral for former President Jimmy Carter.

After all, it was just two months ago that Trump asked the crowd at one of his rallies if he was allowed to “hit (Michelle Obama) now” after the former first lady delivered a devastating takedown of the Republican nominee in her speech to the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Former US President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump before the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

The relationship between the former presidents has been fraught with drama from the beginning of their rivalry. In the early 2010s, Trump emerged as a right-wing hero when he questioned the authenticity of Obama’s birth certificate. It was a conspiracy theory grounded in racism, and when the nation’s first Black president offered unassailable proof he was born in Hawaii, Trump was diminished and dismissed.

But he wasn’t defeated. And Trump would have the last laugh after Obama decided to exact some revenge for the birther nonsense at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with jokes like this one:

“Now, I know that he’s taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald,” Obama said. “And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter — like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?”

Adviser Roger Stone said Obama’s speech served as a turning point for Trump.

“I think that is the night he resolves to run for president,” Stone said. “I think that he is kind of motivated by it: ‘Maybe I’ll just run. Maybe I’ll show them all.'”

Trump would go on to baselessly allege his predecessor had “illegally spied” on him. And he’s suggested Obama could face criminal charges once his second administration takes office. But all that was seemingly forgotten Thursday at Carter’s funeral. Forensic lip leader Jeremy Freeman told The New York Post Trump wanted to talk with Obama, that they would have to “find a quiet place” later in the day to discuss a “matter of importance” seemingly related to an international treaty.

Obama is seen nodding in response.

He was the only former president to engage with Trump. George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush ignored Trump and his wife, Melania. Bill and Hillary Clinton also avoided engaging with the president-elect.

Obama and Trump sitting next to each other during the Jimmy Carter funeral. Trump and Obama having a conversation pic.twitter.com/agR1ppUN4g — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2025

Social media users acknowledged Obama’s example — but not all of them liked it.

“President Obama is being so gracious to Trump after all he did to him,” wrote one X user. “True example of turning the other cheek, just as Jimmy Carter would have wanted him to do.”

“He is a very, very good man,” added another X user. “Far bigger than most of us.”

Others on X said they would’ve handled the moment differently.

“I would have ignored him,” opined one woman. “I’m sure Carter would have understood.”

Another commenter posted, “Dems keep trying to lead by moral example and that’s led us right off the cliff. We are still ‘going high’ when they go low and I’m disgusted. Done with all of it.”

A large number of users seemed to suggest that either Trump or Obama should’ve refused to sit next to the other or gotten into an altercation and made a former president’s death all about themselves.

“Bullsh-t,” one commenter fumed. “Obama disgusted me and he will never again have my respect.”