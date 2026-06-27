‘I Feel Bad’: Jonathan Majors’ Desperate Comeback Takes an Unexpected Turn as Fans Zero In on MAGA-Friendly Themes In New Movie Trailer

So many fans wanted Jonathan Majors to win. After his 2023 domestic violence conviction cost him a landmark Marvel villain role, many refused to abandon him — staying vocal and holding out hope for a second act.

His new movie, “Run Hide Fight: Infidels,” has made that difficult.

Majors’ latest project, distributed through far-right media company The Daily Wire, has reignited backlash — not for what he did in a Manhattan courtroom, but for what’s on screen.

Jonathan Majors’ Daily Wire film is drawing backlash for its MAGA-coded themes, leaving fans questioning whether the disgraced Marvel star has traded one controversy for another. (Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

The film’s explosive tagline sets the tone immediately: “When radical Islamic terrorists hijack a liberal college’s pro-Palestine encampment to enforce barbaric Sharia law on students and execute infidels in a makeshift caliphate, a ragtag band of red-blooded students, a security guard tired of ‘Uncle Tom’ smears, and a Delta Force vet must arm up to save their clueless peers and keep America from surrendering to the enemy on its own soil.”

The trailer did not go over quietly.

“The trailer is just a bunch of Fox News clips?” one person wrote on X. Another called it “a republican’s wet dream.” Someone else noted, “Holy sh-t this sounds like a parody.”

One viewer was blunter about Majors specifically: “Bruh, Majors has a genuinely good resume and now he’s reduced to this sh-t, lol. The world is rough.”

Others expressed sympathy with a side of exasperation.

“Lmfao i genuinely feel bad for Majors. that f—king sucks,” one person wrote.

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Another offered a more pragmatic defense: “I honestly feel like he’s taking any roles that whoever offers him one bc financially he need it. Then the GP going to say all money ain’t good money. It is when u have a child to feed, yourself and a wife. The ones complaining was the ones who never supported him anyways.”

The film traffics in some of the most odious conservative and MAGA tropes of the current moment.

The setting — a liberal university campus overrun by pro-Palestine protesters — taps directly into MAGA messaging that American colleges are breeding grounds for anti-American radicalism, according to Complex.

Students seem to be ill-equipped to protect themselves, while the heroes are coded as salt-of-the-earth patriots. The “red-blooded students” language deliberately invokes traditionalist, gun-owning, working-class American identity.

Run Hide Fight: Infidels | Official Teaser Trailer



When radical Islamic terrorists hijack a liberal college's pro-Palestine encampment, a Delta Force vet must arm up to save their clueless peers and keep America from surrendering to the enemy on its own soil. pic.twitter.com/DRQtMRuNNp — DailyWire+ (@dailywireplus) June 25, 2026

The security guard “tired of Uncle Tom smears” channels right-wing frustration with identity politics, and a trailer montage featuring Kayleigh McEnany and Marco Rubio frames the crisis as something mainstream conservatives warned about and were ignored.

The Daily Wire project is a long way from where Majors was supposed to be right now.

The legal fallout from his domestic violence conviction drained him financially and professionally. No major studios would work with him, and he could not get any work. One jarring symbol of his fall, he turned up at the Famous Monsters Festival in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. He was hired to be a guest at a fan convention at the Valley Forge Casino Resort and was paid for a meet-and-greet signing.

What made the discourse sharper was the inevitable drag of Meagan Good into the conversation. Majors married the actress in 2024, and she has quietly become the collateral damage of every new chapter of his public unraveling.

“All i want is for Jonathan Majors to be taken seriously again and his life has been turned into a constant humiliation ritual with the brief relief of being married to the beautiful meagan good,” one person tweeted.

Another turned the film’s politics into a verdict on his character entirely: “This can’t be the same Jonathan married to Meagan Good. I believe whatever that white woman said he did.”

Good’s own career — which includes “Harlem,” “Forever,” “Girl Dad,” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — has kept moving. Her husband’s career has not followed the same trajectory.

Some fans even think that this is a lucky because others should have been first in line.

“God had to kill Chuck Norris to keep him out of this film,” one person wrote, capturing the mood of the entire moment in one line.

Majors once had a reserved seat at the top of Hollywood’s food chain. He now has a D-level action movie, a fan festival circuit, and a fan base that is running out of ways to root for him.