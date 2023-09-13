‘His Crisis Team Is on the Clock’: Fans Believe Jonathan Majors Is Trying to Change the Narrative After Breaking Up Fight Between Two High School Girls Amid Pending Domestic Violence Case

Jonathan Majors may play the role of a villain in the Marvel movies, but TMZ reports he was the hero at a California burger joint.

Jonathan Majors attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

TMZ caught up with the 34-year-old actor to ask him about an incident that occurred on Monday, Sept. 11, at an In-N-Out Burger located near Hollywood High School. Allegedly, Majors stepped in to stop a fight between two teenage girls. The “The Harder They Fall” actor said he didn’t know the girls but was just trying to be a helpful guy.

“School fight. I saw it, that’s all,” Majors recalled. When asked if he just wanted to stop the altercation and ensure neither of the girls got hurt, the actor smiled and said, “Of course.”

Majors told the outlet that he hoped the girls were OK, and when asked what words of wisdom he would impart to the teens, he said, “Stay cool, it ain’t worth it.”

While the story seems nice and wholesome, some fans on Instagram are questioning the motive.

“They paid them girls to fight so he can break it up and they can use it in his case saying how he’s kind and gentle and would never hurt anyone lol,” one commenter suggested.

“His crisis team is on the clock okay,” echoed another.

Another Instagram commenter claimed the entire thing was a highly orchestrated PR stunt, writing, “Not his publicity team planting good stories to try to make it seem like he’s the opposite of who he is! Teenagers use cameras that story would’ve been everywhere – KNOCK IT OFF.”

It would be in Majors’ best interest to keep a positive public perception at this time, as his trial was delayed for a second time after the “Lovecraft Country” actor’s defense team told the court the prosecution has been dilatory in turning over evidence. A hearing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15, to cover this matter and set the trial date.

Majors has been in this legal battle ever since New York police arrested him on charges of assaulting his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The actor has vehemently claimed that the allegations are false, and that he was the one that was attacked.

After the arrest, his legal team has maintained they have evidence to prove Majors’ innocence. Early on, the defense released text messages between Jabbari and Majors where Jabbari says, “I reiterated how this was not an attack, and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed.”

During this troubling time, the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star was dropped by his management and PR team, while also being rumored to have been removed from some upcoming projects he was attached to.

UPDATE: Jonathan Majors arrived to court with his girlfriend Meagan Good 👀 pic.twitter.com/DZ1Cx37a4s — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 3, 2023

Not everything is looking bad for the former rising star though. After leaving JabbarI, he began dating actress Meagan Good. The pair have popped up everywhere together, from Disney World to court proceedings.

Jonathan Majors is still working with Disney, resuming his role as Kang the Conqueror in season 2 of “Loki” and a future “Avengers” film as the main villain.

